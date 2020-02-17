The Annenberg Center Presents The World Premiere Of Nikki Appino's THE WHITE LAMA

The Annenberg Center presents the world premiere of acclaimed multi-disciplinary theatre artist and filmmaker Nikki Appino's, The White Lama: The Improbable Legacy of Theos Bernard, March 13 and 14, closing its three-week #GLASSFEST. Major support for The White Lama has been provided to Nikki Appino by The Pew Center for Arts & Heritage. The White Lama is co-commissioned by the Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts and The Days and Nights Festival.

Theos Bernard was one of the first westerners to study at the secretive monasteries of Tibet. A national celebrity for his exploits at the time, he faded into obscurity after his mysterious disappearance in India, but not before he inspired a generation of spiritual seekers in the 50's, 60's and beyond. Conceived by Nikki Appino, The White Lama: The Improbable Legacy of Theos Bernard is about the seeker in all of us. Part biography, part invocation, this experimental work blends music, projected imagery and prose performed by Kevin Joyce, designed by Jorge Cousineau, with a score co-composed by Philip Glass and Tenzin Choegyal, and performed live by Ted Baker, Choegyal, and Glass.

"I believe Theos Bernard and I are fellow travelers, flawed but passionate in our pursuit of truth and substance in the world," says Appino. "I was inspired by his story because he represents our best intention to evolve. It's a great gift to work with this amazing group of collaborators and to premiere the work in Philadelphia."

The world premiere of The White Lama: The Improbable Legacy of Theos Bernard is part of the Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts' three-week #GLASSFEST, February 21 - March 14, which also features The Crossing choir performing Knee Plays, works by Philip Glass and David Byrne; the Philadelphia premiere of the five-hour entirety of Glass' groundbreaking Music in Twelve Parts, performed by The Philip Glass Ensemble; and Glass Reflections performed by pianist Jenny Lin. Visit AnnenbergCenter.org for more information.





