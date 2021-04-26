Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Annenberg Center Presents The Philadelphia Debut of Tap Star/Choreographer Ayodele Casel

Casel will be joined by special guests, singer/songwriter and Broadway alum Crystal Monee Hall, and acclaimed composer/pianist Annastasia Victory.

Apr. 26, 2021  

The Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts presents the Philadelphia debut of tap dancer and choreographer Ayodele Casel, streamed live, on Thursday, May 6 at 7 PM.

Mentored by the legendary Gregory Hines, who hailed her as "one of the top young tap dancers in the world," Casel has become a powerful voice for the art form of tap dance, consistently performing to sell-out crowds and receiving rave reviews.

Casel will be joined by special guests, singer/songwriter and Broadway alum Crystal Monee Hall, and acclaimed composer/pianist Annastasia Victory, for an all-female program directed by Torya Beard. This event will include a live, interactive Q&A with the performers.

Visit AnnenbergCenter.org for more information.


