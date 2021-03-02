Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Annenberg Center Presents HopeBoykinDance In A Livestreamed World Premiere Performance

The live performance at the Annenberg Center will be streamed online and includes an interactive Q&A with the performers.

Mar. 2, 2021  

The Annenberg Center presents HopeBoykinDance on Thursday, March 11 at 7 PM. Beloved for her twenty-year tenure with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Hope Boykin makes her choreographic Philadelphia debut. A former PHILADANCO dancer, Boykin has graced the Annenberg Center stage many times, and now returns alongside five other dancers for the world premiere of Redefine US, from the inside OUT., a work that seeks to change the words and ideas we use to describe ourselves. This dance powerhouse is revered not only as one of Ailey's "most striking performers, but she's proven that she's a choreographer with something to say." (Dance Magazine)

The live performance at the Annenberg Center will be streamed online and includes an interactive Q&A with the performers and Annenberg Center Executive and Artistic Director Christopher Gruits. Visit AnnenbergCenter.org for details.


