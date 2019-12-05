The Annenberg Center And NextMove Dance Present PHILADANCO's Xmas Philes

The Annenberg Center and NextMove Dance present PHILADANCO's eagerly anticipated holiday tradition, Xmas Philes. A highlight of PHILADANCO's 50th Anniversary season, these performances mark the first time the full production has returned to the Annenberg Center after its commissioning and premiere in 2000, under the inspirational leadership of PHILADANCO's executive and artistic director Joan Myers Brown. Xmas Philes pairs PHILADANCO's colorful contemporary dance with popular Christmas songs, with choreography by Daniel Ezralow (How the Grinch Stole Christmas). Festive, joyous and spiritual, Xmas Philes is uplifting holiday entertainment for all ages and faiths. With a tapestry of holiday music, Xmas Philes mixes traditional and contemporary versions of holiday classics in a modern dance setting with Hollywood flavor. Wacky, funny, and somewhat ironic, Xmas Philes lifts spirits with hilariously memorable moments.

Performances are Thursday, December 12 (7:30 PM), Friday, December 13 (8 PM), and Saturday, December 14 (2 PM and 8 PM). Visit AnnenbergCenter.org for tickets. Following the performance on December 12, the audience is invited to a champagne toast to celebrate PHILADANCO's 50th anniversary, the 60th anniversary of the Philadelphia School of Dance Arts, and founder and national dance icon, Joan Myers Brown. In addition to four public performances of Xmas Philes, PHILADANCO will inspire and entertain hundreds of schoolchildren during Student Discovery performances on December 12 and 13 at 10:30 AM.

Dancers from PHILADANCO Company appearing in the Xmas Philes are members Rosita Adamo, Janine Beckles, William E. Burden, Mikaela Fenton, Leah Friedman, Clarricia Golden, Joe Gonzalez, Jameel M. Hendricks, Victor Lewis Jr., Kareem Marsh, Dana Nichols, Brandi Pinnix, Courtney Robinson, Jah'meek D. Williams, and Marcus Williams; and guest artist Tony Harris.

The production also includes Onederful Ancrum, Ankhtra Battle, Kaniah Browne, Simone Gadlin, Lindsey Lee, Briana Marshall, Angelica Merced, Dahlia Patterson, Nasir Pittman, Donyae Reaves, Francis Sloane, Taylor Sparks, Lourdes Taylor, Rhapsody Taylor, and Dominique Thompson from the D/2 Apprentice Company; and Nia Y. Bailey, Donovan Blake, Zion Boggs-Brown, Naiya Brown, Arianna Deshields, LaNiya Hamilton, Bethany Morris, and Jasmine Williams from the D/3 Youth Ensemble.





