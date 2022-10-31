The Academy Of Vocal Arts to Present Verdi's LA TRAVIATA in November

The Academy of Vocal Arts will open its 88th opera season with Verdi's La traviata. Performances will be held in Center City, the Main Line and the Lehigh Valley November 11-29, 2022.

Plagued by sickness, Violetta finds love in Alfredo, but before long they are torn apart by betrayal. A "fallen woman", she is forced to abandon her lover, until the truth comes out and they are reunited, if only for a moment. One of opera's enduringly popular classics, La traviata has thrilled audiences with the tragic love story of Alfredo and Violetta for over 160 years.

AVA has presented La traviata seven times throughout its 88-year history, and has featured opera stars such as Michael Fabiano, Taylor Stayton, Bryan Hymel, William Davenport, Sydney Mancasola, and Musa Ngqungwana.

See the opera that inspired Moulin Rouge and Pretty Woman!

PERFORMANCE DATES AND TIMES

November 11, 2022- Season Opening Celebration! This performance is sold out

November 13, 2022 - Lehigh University's Zoellner Arts Center at 5:00 PM. For tickets to this performance, please call 610-758-2787 (7LU-ARTS), ext. 0 or visit this link.

November 15, 17, & 19, 2022 - AVA's Helen Corning Warden Theater

November 21, 2022 - Young Professionals performance (open to ages 45-and-under)

November 29, 2022 - The Haverford School's Centennial Hall

Unless otherwise noted, all performances are at 7:30 PM

Tickets to all performances are available through the AVA website or by calling the AVA Box Office at 215-735-1685.

YOUNG PROFESSIONALS PERFORMANCE - Monday, November 21, 2022 at 7:30 PM

Philadelphia's young professionals (ages 45-and-under) are invited to an exclusive, one-night only performance of La traviata! After three previous sold-out Young Professionals performances, AVA is thrilled to be hosting another Night at the Opera event. Young Professionals are invited to attend at a very special price - tickets to this performance are just $25 (regular AVA opera tickets are $68)

The AVA Young Professional ticket includes: