Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Academy Of Vocal Arts to Present Verdi's LA TRAVIATA in November

The Academy Of Vocal Arts to Present Verdi's LA TRAVIATA in November

One of opera's enduringly popular classics, La traviata has thrilled audiences with the tragic love story of Alfredo and Violetta for over 160 years.

Philadelphia News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 31, 2022  

The Academy of Vocal Arts will open its 88th opera season with Verdi's La traviata. Performances will be held in Center City, the Main Line and the Lehigh Valley November 11-29, 2022.

Plagued by sickness, Violetta finds love in Alfredo, but before long they are torn apart by betrayal. A "fallen woman", she is forced to abandon her lover, until the truth comes out and they are reunited, if only for a moment. One of opera's enduringly popular classics, La traviata has thrilled audiences with the tragic love story of Alfredo and Violetta for over 160 years.

AVA has presented La traviata seven times throughout its 88-year history, and has featured opera stars such as Michael Fabiano, Taylor Stayton, Bryan Hymel, William Davenport, Sydney Mancasola, and Musa Ngqungwana.

See the opera that inspired Moulin Rouge and Pretty Woman!

PERFORMANCE DATES AND TIMES

  • November 11, 2022- Season Opening Celebration! This performance is sold out
  • November 13, 2022 - Lehigh University's Zoellner Arts Center at 5:00 PM. For tickets to this performance, please call 610-758-2787 (7LU-ARTS), ext. 0 or visit this link.
  • November 15, 17, & 19, 2022 - AVA's Helen Corning Warden Theater
  • November 21, 2022 - Young Professionals performance (open to ages 45-and-under)
  • November 29, 2022 - The Haverford School's Centennial Hall

Unless otherwise noted, all performances are at 7:30 PM

Tickets to all performances are available through the AVA website or by calling the AVA Box Office at 215-735-1685.

YOUNG PROFESSIONALS PERFORMANCE - Monday, November 21, 2022 at 7:30 PM

Philadelphia's young professionals (ages 45-and-under) are invited to an exclusive, one-night only performance of La traviata! After three previous sold-out Young Professionals performances, AVA is thrilled to be hosting another Night at the Opera event. Young Professionals are invited to attend at a very special price - tickets to this performance are just $25 (regular AVA opera tickets are $68)

The AVA Young Professional ticket includes:


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 


Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards
submissions close in


Carrie Jackson & All-Stars to Play Deer Head Inn in November Photo
Carrie Jackson & All-Stars to Play Deer Head Inn in November
On Sat Nov 19 from 7-10pm, Vocalist Carrie Jackson & All-Stars will play 2 sets at Deer Head Inn, Bed & Breakfast in Delaware Water Gap, Pa. The cover is $20.
Irish Heritage Theatre to Present Streaming Production of IN HIGH GERMANY Next Month Photo
Irish Heritage Theatre to Present Streaming Production of IN HIGH GERMANY Next Month
Irish Heritage Theatre has announced its streaming production, In High Germany, directed by Peggy Mecham and featuring local favorite and Barrymore Award winner, Keith Conallen. The show will run 11/1-11/15.
Video: The Philadelphia Orchestra Perform Phillies Postseason Anthem Dancing On My Own Photo
Video: The Philadelphia Orchestra Perform Phillies Postseason Anthem 'Dancing On My Own'
The Philadelphia Orchestra and Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin are celebrating the Philadelphia Phillies' World Series run. In a musical show of support, the Orchestra recorded a performance of the team's postseason anthem, “Dancing On My Own.” See the video!
BLUE MAN GROUP Arrives In Philadelphia For The Holidays, December 27 - 31 Photo
BLUE MAN GROUP Arrives In Philadelphia For The Holidays, December 27 - 31
The all-new North American tour of Blue Man Group returns to Philadelphia for the first time in nearly 10 years when the popular entertainment phenomenon arrives December 27 – 31 at the Miller Theater on the Campus – presented by the Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Shubert Organization.

More Hot Stories For You


Carrie Jackson & All-Stars to Play Deer Head Inn in NovemberCarrie Jackson & All-Stars to Play Deer Head Inn in November
October 30, 2022

On Sat Nov 19 from 7-10pm, Vocalist Carrie Jackson & All-Stars will play 2 sets at Deer Head Inn, Bed & Breakfast in Delaware Water Gap, Pa. The cover is $20.
Irish Heritage Theatre to Present Streaming Production of IN HIGH GERMANY Next MonthIrish Heritage Theatre to Present Streaming Production of IN HIGH GERMANY Next Month
October 30, 2022

Irish Heritage Theatre has announced its streaming production, In High Germany, directed by Peggy Mecham and featuring local favorite and Barrymore Award winner, Keith Conallen. The show will run 11/1-11/15.
Houston's Alley Theatre and Philadelphia's Walnut Street Theatre Square Off in World Series BetHouston's Alley Theatre and Philadelphia's Walnut Street Theatre Square Off in World Series Bet
October 28, 2022

The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre Managing Director Dean Gladden has bet President & Producing Artistic Director Bernard Havard of Philadelphia's Walnut Street Theatre that Houston will win the World Series.
Video: The Philadelphia Orchestra Perform Phillies Postseason Anthem 'Dancing On My Own'Video: The Philadelphia Orchestra Perform Phillies Postseason Anthem 'Dancing On My Own'
October 28, 2022

The Philadelphia Orchestra and Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin are celebrating the Philadelphia Phillies' World Series run. In a musical show of support, the Orchestra recorded a performance of the team's postseason anthem, “Dancing On My Own.” See the video!
BLUE MAN GROUP Arrives In Philadelphia For The Holidays, December 27 - 31BLUE MAN GROUP Arrives In Philadelphia For The Holidays, December 27 - 31
October 28, 2022

The all-new North American tour of Blue Man Group returns to Philadelphia for the first time in nearly 10 years when the popular entertainment phenomenon arrives December 27 – 31 at the Miller Theater on the Campus – presented by the Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Shubert Organization.