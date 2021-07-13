The 25th Annual Philadelphia Fringe Festival Arrives This September

FringeArts has announced the dates for the 25th Annual Philadelphia Fringe Festival, a city-wide celebration of progressive, world-class art that expands the imagination and boldly defies expectations. The festivities will highlight the festival's silver anniversary, featuring over 200 diverse performances and experiences throughout the city of Philadelphia. Audience members will be able to enjoy all that the Philadelphia Fringe Festival will offer from September 9 through October 2, 2021.

"This year's Festival is a special one for both our organization and Philadelphia," notes President and Producing Director Nick Stuccio. "For 25 years, the Philadelphia Fringe Festival has elevated our city as a primary nexus for cultural conversation, progressive ideas, and innovative art-making. As we celebrate this milestone in our organization's history, we are excited to welcome audience members to enjoy this year's programming and hope that the festival can act as a social space in which conversation can blossom between artists and audiences, artists and artists, and Philadelphia and the world."

The 25th Annual Fringe Festival call for artists produced 199 submissions, a record for the organization. Fringe audiences can expect an assortment of live theatrical and dance performances, art installations, circus arts, and genre-bending experiences that highlight the wide variety of local and national talent that the festival attracts. The artistically daring performances include live and in-person national and International Artists curated by FringeArts, and both live and digital works that are produced by independent artists from across Philadelphia and beyond and promoted by FringeArts.

The 25th Annual Philadelphia Fringe Festival lineup will be announced in August. Additional special events to celebrate the Festival's 25th anniversary will also be a part of this year's festivities. On Monday, July 12, FringeArts will launch a digital map, where the public will be able to submit Fringe memories throughout the years. Additionally, for the first time ever, the organization will launch a new audience voting and awards program for independent artist programs. For more information, visit fringearts.com.