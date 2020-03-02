Temple University Offers Theater, Film, and Media Arts Programs



Temple's Theater, Film & Media Arts programs provide the highest quality professional training within a rigorous comprehensive liberal arts setting. With a strong pedagogical emphasis on experiential learning, students are challenged to learn and create in a wide variety of classroom, studio, and production situations.

Theater, Film and Media Arts programs offer:

- Bachelors of Arts

- Bachelors of Fine Arts

- Masters of Arts

- Masters of Fine Arts

- PhD

Established in 1884, Temple is part of the fabric of the arts scene in Philadelphia and our TFMA program boasts alumni that work in the vibrant city of brotherly love, as well as in NYC and Hollywood. Our alums include Academy Award winners, Broadway stars, and people who connect to every aspect of the theater and film industry.

Learn More





Related Articles