Temple Theaters Presents BY GEORGE, IT'S JOY!

Initially, Temple Theaters planned an event for March 2020 featuring the Alumna, performer, and luminary of American musical theater, Joy Valderrama Abbott (EDU '52) . Unfortunately, after decades of dedicated contribution, our dear Joy was taken by cancer in early February.

In her memory and honor, as she would have wished, the show will go on, and will feature arrangements of songs from the musicals associated with her late husband, the legendary Broadway producer, director, and playwright, George Abbott (creative genius behind the invention of the classic book musical including THE PAJAMA GAME, PAL JOEY and DAMN YANKEES). Mr. Abbott's contributions to around 100 Broadway shows might be the most important in American musical theatre history, earning him the nickname, "Mr. Broadway."

Produced by Temple Theaters, BY GEORGE, IT'S JOY will play at the Temple Performing Arts Center, 1837 N Broad Street on the campus of Temple University in Philadelphia, March 14 at 7:30 PM and 15 at 3:00 PM. Tickets are available at: http://bit.ly/2uepDWY

Directed by Peter Reynolds (Mauckingbird Theatre Co.) with Music Direction by Steven Gross, the evening will feature a full orchestra who will play favorite songs from Abbott musicals performed by the Temple Musical Theater students whose academic program and development has been so profoundly affected by the support of Joy Abbott. The cast features 35 students from Temple University's renowned Theater Department, as well as alums, Garrick Vaughn (BYR '14) and Rita Castagna (TFM '19).

The unique event will also highlight 2 new works from the inaugural class of Temple Theaters' recently launched Abbott MFA in Musical Theater Collaboration which was born and has been cultivated due to support by Joy Abbott.

The evening will be one of celebration, to be followed by a memorial tribute event at Temple for Joy Abbott in the fall of 2020.





