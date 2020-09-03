Temple Theaters Digital Season Presents The RUSSIAN HAMLET

IVANOV will be streamed live on September 11th and September 12th.

Chekhov's first successful foray into the theater is, perhaps, not as well known as THE SEAGULL or THREE SISTERS, but it has been very highly regarded by scholars and performers, even dubbed the "Russian Hamlet" because of the power of its melancholic main character.

Initially, Temple Theaters chose this show to open their physical 2020-21 season, but due to the COVID-19 crisis, it will now be presented digitally. The IVANOV cast and team has worked all summer in preparing to tell this great story of human foibles that fall out of control and social misunderstandings that prove to have dire consequences.

Produced by Temple Theaters and directed by Professor Marcus Giamatti, IVANOV will be streamed live on September 11th and September 12th at 7:30PM with a cast of local Temple student actors. The two performances will be free though viewership is limited and attendees must register here: https://www.onthestage.com/show/temple-university-school-of-tfma/ivanov-98077

Featuring some of Chekhov's most raw and lyrical language, IVANOV is an achingly humorous and relatably melancholic story of a sensitive soul whose choices make him out to be a villain when all he deeply desires is to follow his heart. The play tells the story of Nikolài Ivánov, a young nobleman in 19th century Russia, who has become riddled with debt and is now in danger of losing his estate. He has fallen out of love with his terminally ill wife Anna (who has sacrificed so much to be with him) and has given over to a moroseness which even the attentions of a beautiful new lover cannot assuage. One of the original theatrical anti-heroes, Ivanov navigates timely and relatable questions of love and life as he wrestles with introspection, mental illness, and the repercussions of reveling in the tragic when so much beauty exists in the world.

In many ways, IVANOV is a perfect play for exploring the feelings of hopelessness that so many people are experiencing during the current COVID-19 crisis. Chekov uses the guise of this character to teach his audience the folly of giving over to darkness, while allowing a contemplation of what might be possible if only we seek out the help we truly need in dark times.

