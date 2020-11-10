Temple Theaters Digital Season Presents IRON JOHN: AN AMERICAN GHOST STORY

Iron John will be streamed on November 13th and 14th at 7:30PM.

Say his name three times on a moonless night down by the lake and... wait... did anyone else hear that?

Using tropes of suspense and mystery to tell a story of racial violence, the new musical, Iron John, is an exploration of how the past can literally haunt the future. Based on the Grimm Fairy Tale, "Der Eisenhans," or "Iron John," and adapted by Jacinth Greywoode and Rebecca Hart, the musical was featured at the 31st Annual National Alliance for Musical Theatre (NAMT) Festival of New Musicals and The New Works Festival at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley.

Produced by Temple Theaters and directed by Christopher Windom who has worked extensively on Broadway and in national tours (and recently in Film for the Aretha Franklin Biopic "Respect"), Iron John will be streamed on November 13th and 14th at 7:30PM with a cast of local Temple student musical theater performers. The FREE show will feature Temple Alum Garrick Vaughn (Theater Horizon's The Color Purple) with music direction by Adam J. Rineer. FREE Tickets can be reserved HERE.

The story welcomes the audience to the little Southern town of Good, Alabama. It's wild, woodsy, down-home...and very, very haunted. 100 years ago, a love triangle ended in an act of racist violence that seems to repeat in every generation-until now. This dark and lyrical musical tale pits good old-fashioned American denial against the redemptive power of facing your truth.

Iron John is an excellent way to enter into the conversation surrounding racial justice, through narrative, song, and an intimate tale of suspense.

