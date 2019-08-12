Tangle Presents IN TRANSIT, All-New Circus-Theater In 2019 Fringearts Festival

Next stop, Philly Fringe! Tangle Movement Arts, Philadelphia's aerial storytellers, present In Transit, a new circus-theater show that explores the ordinary and extraordinary moments found on public transportation. Nine women climb silks and hang from trapezes as subway rides and bus stops become a platform for aerial dance and intimate moments between strangers. Mixing live music, acrobatic movement, and theatrical magic, In Transit premieres at Old City's Neighborhood House on September 4-7, 2019.

Tangle's all-female cast swings, balances, and flies above the daily grind and remarkable surprises of our routine paths. In Transit travels through unexpected connections, quick changes, and private lives colliding in public spaces-as Tangle's acrobats transcend the daily commute to find love, frustration, and missing umbrellas.

"Wind, rain, or sun, we gather at the bus stop. The transit commute can be a democratizing force. It collects people from different backgrounds, heading to different destinations-but we all move at the same speed when we are on the bus together," says Tangle founder Lauren Rile Smith. "We wanted to investigate what it means to exist collectively in our trips across public space."

Tangle Movement Arts is a circus arts company with a contemporary twist, whose performances mix traditional circus like trapeze and acrobatics with dance, theater, and live music to tell a multi-dimensional story. Tangle's work reflects individuals of diverse identities, with an emphasis on queer and female experiences, and is devised collaboratively by its all-female ensemble. Based in Philadelphia, Tangle has been a Philly FringeArts Festival favorite since its inception in 2011. Philadelphia Weekly says Tangle "blends circus-style acrobatics with a smart theatrical spin."

In Transit premieres at Christ Church Neighborhood House (20 N. American Street) on Wednesday September 4 (8pm), Thursday September 5 (8pm), Friday September 6 (8pm), and Saturday September 7 (3pm and 8pm). Tickets ($10-20) are available via www.tangle-arts.com.





