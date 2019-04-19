THE WINTER'S TALE Announced At Curio Theatre

Written toward the end of William Shakespeare's career, The Winter's Tale is a story of folly, forgiveness and redemption. It begins when Leontes, King of Sicily, destroys his family and his oldest friendship in a fit of jealous rage that transforms him into a tyrant. What follows is a play unique among Shakespeare's work. The Winter's Tale is part tragedy, part comedy, and concludes with perhaps the most controversial ending ever penned by the Bard.

Cast includes Paul Kuhn, Rich Bradford, Corinna Burns, Ebony Pullum, Tessa Kuhn, Mark Christie, Len Kelly, Aetna Gallagher and doug greene.

You now have the opportunity to choose when and how much money you give towards your reservation, either when you reserve or at the theatre, with no minimum ticket price required!

Along with the new CuriosiTix: PLAY it forward initiative, Curio's The Winter's Tale takes the audience on a literal journey. The Audience will travel with the actors to our backyard space for part of the play. This space will also function as a place to gather and enjoy a glass of wine/ beer or other beverages before and during the show.This space will also function as a place to gather and enjoy a glass of wine/ beer or other beverages before and during the show. Available for a suggested $5 donation.

THE WINTER'S TALE by William Shakespeare

Directed by Liz Carlson-Guerin

Previews April 24-26

Opening Night Saturday April 27

Industry Night Monday April 29

Saturday Matinee May 11 (2pm)

Closing May 18

(Performances at 8pm)

WARNING: Themes of violence against women.

Seating is limited, Reserve today!





