THE PRINCE OF EGYPT to Open at Mary Wood Park from Conshohocken Theater in the Parks
The free outdoor production features Stephen Schwartz's music and a book by Philip LaZebnik.
Conshohocken Theater in the Parks will present The Prince of Egypt this summer at Mary Wood Park, bringing a powerful and inspiring musical theater experience to the community.
Performances will take place July 24, July 25, July 31, and August 1 at Mary Wood Park, E. 6th Avenue & Hallowell Street, Conshohocken, PA. The production is free to attend, and audience members are encouraged to bring their own chair or blanket.
Based on the beloved DreamWorks Animation film, The Prince of Egypt features music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Philip LaZebnik. The musical tells the epic story of Moses, Ramses, and the journey toward freedom, with soaring music, emotional storytelling, and themes of family, courage, faith, and hope.
Following the success of Conshohocken Theater in the Parks' recent production of The Lion King Jr., which welcomed more than 600 attendees across its performances, the organization is excited to continue building momentum with The Prince of Egypt.
Conshohocken Theater in the Parks is proud to bring this production to local audiences as part of its mission to make live theater accessible and meaningful for the community.
“Productions like The Prince of Egypt give our community a chance to experience live theater together in a shared public space,” said Kevin Stackhouse, President of Conshohocken Theater in the Parks. “We are excited to welcome audiences to Mary Wood Park for a story that is both deeply moving and visually exciting.”
For more information, visit www.conshytheater.org.
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