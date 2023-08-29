THE FOREVER WAVE Radio Play Comes to Philly Fringe

The play runs September 4-24, 2023.

By: Aug. 29, 2023

Inspired by Dylan Thomas’ iconic radio play Under Milk Wood, The Forever Wave is set in a drowned San Francisco, circa 2070. The survivors of this speculative, water-logged world occupy the hilltops of San Francisco, California—now become individual islands, jutting up from a climate-change induced tide that rolled in one day and never rolled out.  

Combining geography, climate science, San Francisco Bay Area history, and an array of almost 70 voices—survivors and dead alike—The Forever Wave is a comprehensive exploration of a what-if future that seems ever more likely every year we fail to address the impacts of climate change and economic inequality. What communities will emerge when our systems have collapsed entirely and “normal” is a historical relic? What can the hilltop-dwellers of the future teach us about ourselves in the now? And what are the things we can start building in order to avoid their fate? 

The Forever Wave was written, directed, performed and produced entirely remotely, in direct response to the public health challenges of COVID-19. During an extended local run of Bay Area community radio stations from March-August 2023, this work was also presented as a part of International Dylan Thomas Day on May 14, paying homage to the 70th anniversary of the date that Under Milk Wood was first read onstage in 1953. This will be it's East Coast debut.

Brought to vivid, auditory life by a multicultural, multigenerational, and multilingual cast of 12 representing the diversity of the Bay Area in terms of culture, ethnicity, gender, and sexual expression, The Forever Wave is a study in resilience, resourcefulness, and community-building. "If you survive the apocalypse,” one narrator asks, “don’t you get to help build what comes after it?"  




