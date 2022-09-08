Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE CASE FOR INVAGINATION #4 Comes to The Mass Building

Performances run Wed, Sept 28th at 10:00pm; Thurs, Sept 29th at 5:30pm; Fri, Sept 30th at 7:00pm.

Sep. 08, 2022  
THE CASE FOR INVAGINATION #4 Comes to The Mass Building

This performance is Part Four of a series in which Bindler's scars speak candidly about trauma and desire. Imagine Mister Rogers had a scooter accident, a thyroidectomy, a brain injury... and the puppets in his neighborhood were the remnants of these calamities. Welcome to The Case For Invagination!

This collection of solos arose out of Bindler's somatic Body-Mind Centering research on the embryology of the genitalia from a nonbinary perspective. From these ideas she developed a series of interactive performances based on the practice of allowing space/situations/people to invite us in, rather than injecting ourselves into spaces. This practice has social and political implications around embodying consent culture and as an antidote to the ways many of us have internalized capitalism, colonialism, sexism, and ableism.

After the third version, performed at last year's Cannonball/Fringe festivals, many audience members reported that Bindler's brain scar was the most poignant for them. This was the newest addition to her chorus of scars, and seemed like the most compelling one for her to explore more deeply in the fourth version.

The brain scar is a personification of the remnants of a traumatic brain injury (TBI) she suffered in 2018. In their monologue, brain scar describes what it's like to be a TBI, "Some people were so freaked out and disgusted by her inability to fulfill her professional commitments, they looked at her like she was a demented grandma." Brain scar ponders their identity, "What is me? Am I brain? Am I a scar? Am I Nicole?" And they also describe their deepest desires, "I would like Nicole to take me to the sensory deprivation tank for a little vacay."

For the past year Bindler and her director, Mark Kennedy, have delved into her experience of TBI through the voice of the brain itself. Like previous instalments, this edition includes tragicomic autobiography told through monologues and dancing with an underlying politics around feminism, decoloniality, and Disability Justice.

Philadelphia Weekly has described Bindler as: "A ﬁxture in Philadelphia's experimental dance scene ... Nicole Bindler is known for riveting performances." As a life-long committed experimentalist she creates work that collides improvised dance, extended techniques, somatic practice, theater, comedy, political commentary, and electroacoustic music.

For more information about this performance, please see this thINKingDANCE review by Leslie Bush: https://thinkingdance.net/articles/2019/11/02/Single-Thing-Infinite-Folds

Nicole Bindler-dance-maker, Body-Mind Centering practitioner, writer, and activist-has practiced contact improvisation for 25 years, and her work has been presented on four continents. Recent projects include curating an evening of Palestinian dance films at Fidget Space; somatic research on the embryology of the genitalia from a non-binary perspective; workshops on Disability Justice, Neuroqueering Embodiment, and Polyvagal Theory and Protest; conference presentations about rebuilding in-person dance and somatics communities in ways that tangibly address the inequities laid bare by the pandemic; co-producing the Consent Culture in Contact Improvisation Symposium at Earthdance; and a solo dance, The Case for Invagination, in which her scars speak candidly about trauma and desire. https://www.nicolebindler.com/


