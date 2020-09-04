TARZAN THE MUSICAL Comes to Elmwood Park Zoo

Shows take place September 4-6, 10-13, 17-20, 24-27, from 8:00PM – 10:30PM.

Prism Theatre Center is presenting Tarzan the Musical at Elmwood Park Zoo. Shows take place September 4-6, 10-13, 17-20, 24-27, from 8:00PM - 10:30PM.

Tickets are on sale now for this unique live theater performance, hosted outdoors at Elmwood Park Zoo! Based on Disney's epic animated musical adventure and Edgar Rice Burrough's Tarzan of the Apes, Tarzan features heart-pumping music by rock legend, Phil Collins, and a book by Tony Award-winning playwright, David Henry Hwang. Musical hits, like the Academy Award winning "You'll Be in My Heart," as well as "Son of Man" and "Two Worlds," make Tarzan an unforgettable theatrical experience.

Guests have the option to purchase either traditional seating* that will be arranged to maintain safe social distancing, or vehicle seating that will allow you to watch the show from the comfort of your own car!

Purchase tickets here!

