Student Blog: The American Fairy Tale

The Great Depression forced many Americans to lose their jobs and stable sources of income for their households. Those who happened to find new jobs often were in less desirable situations where they did not receive enough pay for the labor they were putting out. In The Wizard of Oz, Dorothy yearns to leave Kansas and find a world where she can be satisfied without any of these worries. Although she loves her family and the farmhands, she is tired of seeing everyone around her concerned about how they will make a living in an unstable market with a lack of resources. Dorothy's dreams represent an American fairy tale. This fairy tale stands the test of time with multiple stage productions, such as John Kane's and Andrew Lloyd Webber's, and the classic film all still being loved to this day. The themes can even be reinterpreted for modern audiences.

Dorothy's imagination transports her from the dull, mundane farm to the colorful world of Oz. Oz is Dorothy's fantasy world where people strive to develop their humanity through intellect, empathy, and courage. These three qualities, which the Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Lion want respectively, are all qualities that Americans needed to move out of the depression and stand behind their country during a time of war. At the end of the film, Dorothy asserts that "she won't look any further than her own backyard" for her heart's desires. Everything Dorothy needs to be happy can be found back in Kansas by simply developing stronger connections with her loved ones and believing in the benefits of their work.

This translates to America in the late 1930s since the government wanted citizens to recognize that they can help with the war from home and should believe in the power of their nation. A shift in national concern is seen from concern over financial stability to concern over whether America would remain a powerful, safe nation that fights for the right ideals. There was a need for Americans to stand behind their country and increase the production of goods in order to provide for successful war efforts. Intellect was necessary for Americans to brainstorm new financial avenues, empathy was necessary to unite Americans, and self-confidence was necessary to inspire Americans to have the courage to try something new. The Wizard of Oz shows audiences that times may be tough, but love, friendship, and humanity can be fostered through hard work.

Even though this fairy tale can be considered propaganda in the age of the Great Depression, it can still function as motivation for Americans to take risks and combat their struggles in troubled times. For example, this story can inspire Americans to use their intellect to think of new ways to work safely during the pandemic, to have empathy for others suffering from coronavirus, to have empathy for others by wearing masks to protect them from getting sick, and to have the courage to get the vaccine. We can find our own fantasy land of Oz where life can flourish again by tapping into our intellect, empathy, and courage