Stream Lisette Oropesa's Role Debut In LA TRAVIATA

Oropesa has gone on to perform the role at some of the world's largest opera houses.

In October 2015, rising soprano Lisette Oropesa made her role debut as Violetta in a new production of Verdi's La traviata at the Academy of Music, serving notice that this would be one of the definitive roles of her career. "To judge from her first attempt at the role, Lisette Oropesa bids fair to be among its great exponents in her generation," wrote David Shengold in Opera News.

Oropesa has gone on to perform the role at some of the world's largest opera houses, including what the New York Times called a "star-making" turn at New York City's Metropolitan Opera in February 2020.

In a special look back, the Opera Philadelphia Channel presents the digital premiere of Paul Curran 's renowned production from Bucharest National Opera, called "an impressive high-water mark" by the Philadelphia Inquirer. The opera premieres on Friday, October 30, at 8:00 p.m. EDT and will be available for unlimited on-demand viewing for Season Pass holders through May 31, 2021. The production is also available to rent for a seven-day period for $20. Visit operaphila.tv for details.

The broadcast includes a recent interview with Oropesa conducted by Opera Philadelphia Artistic Advisor Lawrence Brownlee and featuring Jack Mulroney Music Director Corrado Rovaris, who reflect on the preparations that went into the important role debut and look back on the five-year anniversary of the production. The special includes commentary from director Curran as well as tenor Alek Shrader (Alfredo Germont) and baritone Stephen Powell (Giorgio Germont).

Featuring Verdi's most timeless and lyrical score, La traviata has continued to captivate audiences for more than 150 years. In the glamorous world of Paris-updated to the mid-20th century in this lavish production-a naive young man falls head over heels for a beautiful party girl. One of opera's greatest romances takes a wrenching turn after they risk everything for a chance at enduring love.

