State Theatre Unveils 2024 FREDDY Awards Participants

The State Theatre in Easton, PA is gearing up for the 22nd Annual FREDDY© Awards with the announcement of all participating schools and musicals. Information on shows, show dates, and tickets can be found at Click Here.



Since 2003, the FREDDY© Awards have striven to recognize and reward exceptional accomplishments in the production and performance of musical theatre in high schools in Lehigh and Northampton Counties, Pennsylvania, and Warren County, New Jersey. In a society where performing arts are given far less attention than sports and academics, the State Theatre is committed to bringing attention to these talented students and preserving the future of theatre.



It is estimated that this program directly affects over 2,900 students in our area each year. In addition, hundreds of thousands of people experience the students’ hard work and dedication to theatre arts by enjoying the FREDDY© Awards Ceremony, which is broadcast live on WFMZ Channel 69. Over $2 million in Scholarships, Internships, and Community Awards have been distributed through the FREDDY© Awards program since 2003.



The 22nd Annual FREDDY© Awards Ceremony will take place on Thursday, May 23rd at 7:00PM.

MAMMA MIA!

Northwestern Lehigh High School

Showtimes:

February 29 at 7:00 PM

March 1 – 2 at 7:00 PM

March 3 at 2:00 PM

Tickets: https://northwesterntigers.org

(On Sale February 19)

THE ADDAMS FAMILY: A NEW MUSICAL COMEDY

Moravian Academy

Showtimes:

March 1 – 2 at 7:30 PM

March 3 at 2:00 PM

Tickets: moravianacademy.csstix.com

(On Sale: February 12)

NEWSIES

Wilson Area High School

Showtimes:

March 1 – 2 at 7:30 PM

March 3 at 2:30 PM

Tickets: https://wahsdrama.booktix.net/

(On Sale: January 15)

BYE BYE BIRDIE

Easton Area High School

Showtimes:

March 7 – 9 at 7:00 PM

March 10 at 1:30 PM

Tickets: https://www.eahsmusicaltheatre.org/

(On Sale: February 1)

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Belvidere High School

Showtimes:

March 8 at 7:00 PM

March 9 at 1:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Tickets: https://www.showtix4u.com/events/bhsbee

(On Sale: February 8)

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA (BROADWAY VERSION)

Northampton Area High School

Showtimes:

March 8 at 7:00 PM

March 9 at 1:00 PM & 7:00 PM

March 10 at 2:00 PM

Tickets: TBD (On Sale: TBD)

THE ADDAMS FAMILY: SCHOOL EDITION

Southern Lehigh High School

Showtimes:

March 13 – 16 at 7:00 PM

March 17 at 2:00 PM

Tickets: https://slhstheater.ludus.com/index.php

(On Sale: January 15)

FOOTLOOSE

Northern Lehigh High School

Showtimes:

March 14 – 16 at 7:00 PM

March 17 at 2:00 PM

Tickets: https://nlsd.hometownticketing.com/embed/all

(On Sale Now)

THE SPITFIRE GRILL

Salisbury High School

Showtimes:

March 14 – 16 at 7:00 PM

March 17 at 2:00 PM

Tickets: https://salisburysd.hometownticketing.com/embed/all

(On Sale: Mar. 1)

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA (ENCHANTED EDITION)

Catasauqua High School

Showtimes:

March 15 – 16 at 7:00 PM

March 17 at 2:00 PM

Tickets: https://onthestage.tickets/chs-drama-club2

(On Sale: January 15)

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA (BROADWAY VERSION)

Emmaus High School

Showtimes:

March 20 – 22 at 7:00 PM

March 23 at 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

March 24 at 2:00 PM

Tickets: https://www.eastpennsd.org/ehs/

(On Sale: February 1)

THE MUSIC MAN

Liberty High School

Showtimes:

March 21 – 22 at 7:00 PM

March 23 at 1:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Tickets: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/77199

(On Sale: February 15)

Roald Dahl’S MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Warren Hills Regional High School

Showtimes:

March 21 – 22 at 7:00 PM

March 23 at 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Tickets: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/79346

(On Sale: March 1)

MEAN GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL VERSION

Whitehall High School

Showtimes:

March 21 – 23 at 7:00 PM

March 24 at 2:00 PM

Tickets: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/79677

(On Sale: February 10)

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA (ENCHANTED EDITION)

Allentown Central Catholic High School

Showtimes:

April 4 – 5 at 7:00 PM

April 6 at 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Tickets: https://www.acchs.info/

(On Sale: February 23)

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Bethlehem Catholic High School

Show Times:

April 5 – 6 at 7:00 PM

April 7 at 3:00 PM

April 12 – 13 at 7:00 PM

Tickets: https://buy.ticketstothecity.com/venue.php?org_id=207

(On Sale Now)

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

Parkland High School

Showtimes:

April 10 – 13 at 7:00 PM

April 14 at 3:00 PM

Tickets: https://www.showtix4u.com/#ticketing(On Sale: January 29)

42ND STREET

Freedom High School

Showtimes:

April 11 – 13 at 7:00 PM

April 14 at 1:00 PM

Tickets: https://www.showtix4u.com/events/fhstc(On Sale: February 1)

DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID

Nazareth Area High School

Showtimes:

April 11 – 12 at 7:00 PM

April 13 at 1:00 PM & 7:00 PM

April 14 at 1:00 PM

Tickets: https://www.nazhstheatre.com/

(On Sale: March 1)

GOOSEBUMPS THE MUSICAL: PHANTOM OF THE AUDITORIUM

Warren County Technical School

Showtimes:

April 11 – 13 at 7:30 PM

April 14 at 2:00 PM

Tickets: Email

(On Sale: March 15)

MEAN GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL VERSION

Bangor Area High School

Showtimes:

April 12 at 7:30 PM

April 13 at 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM

April 14 at 2:00 PM

Tickets: https://www.showtix4u.com/events/bahsmeangirls

(On Sale: January 18)

GUYS AND DOLLS

North Warren Regional High School

Showtimes:

April 12 at 6:00 PM

April 13 at 12:00 PM

April 19 at 6:00 PM

April 20 at 12:00 PM

Tickets: https://northwarren.booktix.net/

(On Sale: March 12)

MAMMA MIA!

Notre Dame High School

Showtimes:

April 12 – 13 at 7:00 PM

April 14 at 2:00 PM

Tickets: https://www.onthestage.tickets or Email

(On Sale: February 12)

Roald Dahl’S MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Phillipsburg High School

Showtimes:

April 12 at 7:00 PM

April 13 at 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

April 14 at 2:00 PM

Tickets: TBD (On Sale: February 15)

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S OKLAHOMA!

Saucon Valley High School

Showtimes:

April 18 – 20 at 6:30 PM

April 21 at 2:00 PM

Tickets: showtix4u.com

(On Sale: March 18)

THE WIZ

William Allen High School

Showtimes:

April 18 – 20 at 7:00 PM

April 21 at 2:00 PM

Tickets: ticketor.com/wahsboxoffice

(On Sale Now)

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL

Lehigh Valley Academy RCS

Showtimes:

April 20 at 1:00 PM & 7:00 PM

April 21 at 1:00 PM

Tickets: lvacademy.hometownticketing.com

(On Sale: March 1)

*All performances will be held at Nazareth Area Middle School – 94 Friedenstahl Ave, Nazareth, PA 18064

CABARET (1998 VERSION)

Dieruff High School

Showtimes:

April 25 – 27 at 7:00 PM

Tickets: showtix4u.com

(On Sale: February 1)

AMÉLIE: TEEN EDITION

Hackettstown High School

Showtimes:

April 25 – 27 at 7:00 PM

April 28 at 2:00 PM

Tickets: 908-852-8150 x877 or by email

(On Sale: April 1)





Photo Credit: Dave Dabour Photography