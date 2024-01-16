State Theatre Unveils 2024 FREDDY Awards Participants

The 22nd Annual FREDDY© Awards Ceremony will take place on Thursday, May 23rd at 7:00PM.
The State Theatre in Easton, PA is gearing up for the 22nd Annual FREDDY© Awards with the announcement of all participating schools and musicals. Information on shows, show dates, and tickets can be found at Click Here.
Since 2003, the FREDDY© Awards have striven to recognize and reward exceptional accomplishments in the production and performance of musical theatre in high schools in Lehigh and Northampton Counties, Pennsylvania, and Warren County, New Jersey. In a society where performing arts are given far less attention than sports and academics, the State Theatre is committed to bringing attention to these talented students and preserving the future of theatre.
It is estimated that this program directly affects over 2,900 students in our area each year. In addition, hundreds of thousands of people experience the students’ hard work and dedication to theatre arts by enjoying the FREDDY© Awards Ceremony, which is broadcast live on WFMZ Channel 69. Over $2 million in Scholarships, Internships, and Community Awards have been distributed through the FREDDY© Awards program since 2003.
Northwestern Lehigh High School
Showtimes:
February 29 at 7:00 PM
March 1 – 2 at 7:00 PM
March 3 at 2:00 PM
Tickets: https://northwesterntigers.org
(On Sale February 19)
Moravian Academy
Showtimes:
March 1 – 2 at 7:30 PM
March 3 at 2:00 PM
Tickets: moravianacademy.csstix.com
(On Sale: February 12)
Wilson Area High School
Showtimes:
March 1 – 2 at 7:30 PM
March 3 at 2:30 PM
Tickets: https://wahsdrama.booktix.net/
(On Sale: January 15)
Easton Area High School
Showtimes:
March 7 – 9 at 7:00 PM
March 10 at 1:30 PM
Tickets: https://www.eahsmusicaltheatre.org/
(On Sale: February 1)
Belvidere High School
Showtimes:
March 8 at 7:00 PM
March 9 at 1:00 PM & 7:00 PM
Tickets: https://www.showtix4u.com/events/bhsbee
(On Sale: February 8)
Northampton Area High School
Showtimes:
March 8 at 7:00 PM
March 9 at 1:00 PM & 7:00 PM
March 10 at 2:00 PM
Tickets: TBD (On Sale: TBD)
Southern Lehigh High School
Showtimes:
March 13 – 16 at 7:00 PM
March 17 at 2:00 PM
Tickets: https://slhstheater.ludus.com/index.php
(On Sale: January 15)
Northern Lehigh High School
Showtimes:
March 14 – 16 at 7:00 PM
March 17 at 2:00 PM
Tickets: https://nlsd.hometownticketing.com/embed/all
(On Sale Now)
Salisbury High School
Showtimes:
March 14 – 16 at 7:00 PM
March 17 at 2:00 PM
Tickets: https://salisburysd.hometownticketing.com/embed/all
(On Sale: Mar. 1)
Catasauqua High School
Showtimes:
March 15 – 16 at 7:00 PM
March 17 at 2:00 PM
Tickets: https://onthestage.tickets/chs-drama-club2
(On Sale: January 15)
Emmaus High School
Showtimes:
March 20 – 22 at 7:00 PM
March 23 at 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM
March 24 at 2:00 PM
Tickets: https://www.eastpennsd.org/ehs/
(On Sale: February 1)
Liberty High School
Showtimes:
March 21 – 22 at 7:00 PM
March 23 at 1:00 PM & 7:00 PM
Tickets: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/77199
(On Sale: February 15)
Warren Hills Regional High School
Showtimes:
March 21 – 22 at 7:00 PM
March 23 at 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM
Tickets: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/79346
(On Sale: March 1)
Whitehall High School
Showtimes:
March 21 – 23 at 7:00 PM
March 24 at 2:00 PM
Tickets: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/79677
(On Sale: February 10)
Allentown Central Catholic High School
Showtimes:
April 4 – 5 at 7:00 PM
April 6 at 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM
Tickets: https://www.acchs.info/
(On Sale: February 23)
Bethlehem Catholic High School
Show Times:
April 5 – 6 at 7:00 PM
April 7 at 3:00 PM
April 12 – 13 at 7:00 PM
Tickets: https://buy.ticketstothecity.com/venue.php?org_id=207
(On Sale Now)
Parkland High School
Showtimes:
April 10 – 13 at 7:00 PM
April 14 at 3:00 PM
Tickets: https://www.showtix4u.com/#ticketing(On Sale: January 29)
Freedom High School
Showtimes:
April 11 – 13 at 7:00 PM
April 14 at 1:00 PM
Tickets: https://www.showtix4u.com/events/fhstc(On Sale: February 1)
Nazareth Area High School
Showtimes:
April 11 – 12 at 7:00 PM
April 13 at 1:00 PM & 7:00 PM
April 14 at 1:00 PM
Tickets: https://www.nazhstheatre.com/
(On Sale: March 1)
Warren County Technical School
Showtimes:
April 11 – 13 at 7:30 PM
April 14 at 2:00 PM
Tickets: Email
(On Sale: March 15)
Bangor Area High School
Showtimes:
April 12 at 7:30 PM
April 13 at 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM
April 14 at 2:00 PM
Tickets: https://www.showtix4u.com/events/bahsmeangirls
(On Sale: January 18)
North Warren Regional High School
Showtimes:
April 12 at 6:00 PM
April 13 at 12:00 PM
April 19 at 6:00 PM
April 20 at 12:00 PM
Tickets: https://northwarren.booktix.net/
(On Sale: March 12)
Notre Dame High School
Showtimes:
April 12 – 13 at 7:00 PM
April 14 at 2:00 PM
Tickets: https://www.onthestage.tickets or Email
(On Sale: February 12)
Phillipsburg High School
Showtimes:
April 12 at 7:00 PM
April 13 at 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM
April 14 at 2:00 PM
Tickets: TBD (On Sale: February 15)
Saucon Valley High School
Showtimes:
April 18 – 20 at 6:30 PM
April 21 at 2:00 PM
Tickets: showtix4u.com
(On Sale: March 18)
William Allen High School
Showtimes:
April 18 – 20 at 7:00 PM
April 21 at 2:00 PM
Tickets: ticketor.com/wahsboxoffice
(On Sale Now)
Lehigh Valley Academy RCS
Showtimes:
April 20 at 1:00 PM & 7:00 PM
April 21 at 1:00 PM
Tickets: lvacademy.hometownticketing.com
(On Sale: March 1)
*All performances will be held at Nazareth Area Middle School – 94 Friedenstahl Ave, Nazareth, PA 18064
Dieruff High School
Showtimes:
April 25 – 27 at 7:00 PM
Tickets: showtix4u.com
(On Sale: February 1)
Hackettstown High School
Showtimes:
April 25 – 27 at 7:00 PM
April 28 at 2:00 PM
Tickets: 908-852-8150 x877 or by email
(On Sale: April 1)
Photo Credit: Dave Dabour Photography
