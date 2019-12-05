State Theatre Announces The 2019 Year End Campaign

The non-profit State Theatre in Easton, PA announces its 2019 Year End Fundraising Campaign - Simply the Best!

The focus of this year's campaign is the historic theater's backstage area, which dates back to 1926, and artist accommodations that are in need of repair or replacement, including new backstage plumbing to prevent potential widespread water damage.

"The State Theatre is one of the most beautiful venues in the Lehigh Valley," comments Vice President of Development Denise Smith. " We are deeply grateful to generous people throughout the region who support our non-profit's efforts to maintain all areas of our historically significant building. The Simply the Best Campaign will ensure that our backstage artist accommodations are top quality, in keeping with the arts and educational programming that we deliver to our patrons."

Community members and companies can donate at https://statetheatre.org/or call the Development Department at 610-258-7766 x237.

The State Theatre Center for the Arts is an historic, non-profit theater in Easton, PA. The facility includes the Main Stage, the Acopian Ballroom and the Easton Hospital Gallery. It is also the home of the FREDDY Awards program, recognizing and rewarding accomplishments of local High School Musical programs in the region.





