Star Of The Day Presents SIDE SHOW The Musical At St. John's UCC

Star of the Day announces its September musical Side Show The Musical written by Bill Russell, Henry Krieger, and Bill Condon based on the true story of Violet and Daisy Hilton, conjoined twins and famed entertainers.

Side Show The Musical opens Friday, September 16, 2022, at 7:30PM at St. John's UCC in Emmaus, PA. The production is set to run for six performances in September.

The show boasts a strong "Let-your-FREAKS-flag-fly" message. Side Show is a musical about accepting people for who they are and embracing people who are unique. This story has never been more relevant. It will be presented in the round in true 'Side Show' fashion.

"Though set nearly a hundred years ago, this show takes a look at many of the same issues we face today: racism, rejection, abuse, unrequited love, sexuality. In the end, we are all just people. That's the message we are putting out there with this interpretation." ~ Daniel Petrovich, Director of Side Show.

Star of the Day's production is brilliantly directed by Macungie resident and theater veteran Daniel Petrovich, musically directed by Chris Hamm, and choreographed by the company's founder Kirsten Almeida. The incredibly talented Lauren Erb (Violet) and Alyssa Steiner (Daisy) lead the cast. Rounding out the cast is Jay Fuentes (Sir), David Erb (Buddy), Jaime Torres(Terry), Shy Torres (Jake), Gabe Kutz (Ray/Houdini), Krista Metter (The Fortune Teller), Christine Renner Ebert (Auntie/The Bearded Lady), Allie Sacher (Lawyer/Lizard Lady), Abby Roth (Tattoo Girl/Dance Captain), Andy Alulis (Three Legged Man), Christy Dunbar (Human Pin Cushion), Kyleigh Vicoso (The Side Show Geek), Leah Trunsky (Half Man/Half Woman), Cindi Surovi(Venus), Carter Reichard (Buddy u/s), and all skillfully stage managed by Alexis Leon.

"Not only is the story relevant to our current and somewhat unusual times, but it fits perfectly into the organizational history of Star of the Day. Having long practiced "gender blind" casting, cultivating a diverse array of talent across the spectrum of identity, and reinforcing a true sense of community with every production, Side Show is exemplary of the acceptance which the company embraces both on and off the stage. Petrovich's interpretation works to underscore that acceptance and to celebrate the humanity in every one of us freaks while also celebrating what makes us special." ~Alexis Leon, Production Stage Manager