Space Kamp's 5th Annual Holidaze Toy Drive Announced

The psychedelic, hip-hop and reggae genre-bending duo Space Kamp announces their 5th annual Holidaze Toy Drive on December 19th taking place at Emmaus Theater in Emmaus, PA. Tickets and Donation options are available at Spacekamp420.com. Ticket proceeds and donations will go towards purchasing wishlist items for Lehigh Valley Children's Hospital.

With production from the multiple Juno and Much Music Award winning producer Rob the Viking, Space Kamp has created a fresh new sound and buzz. With their 2020 album Electric Lemonade charting #7 on Google Play and #15 on iTunes Reggae, they have created something original and honest. Space Kamp's vibe is a mixed cocktail of Merry Pranksters and Hunter S.Thompson, with the sonics of The Grateful Dead and Bob Marley, stirred in a pot with Redman, Method Man, and Tego Calderon.

They are making magic again and are due to release their new album, Butterfly Effect (BE) in 2022. BE is a collection of songs that focus on the bright side, inner growth and pushing forward through setbacks and self doubt.

Space Kamp believes in giving back. They are advocates of Prison reform and federal legalization of cannabis, psilocybin, and home grow. As such a percent of every BE album presale sold will go to the non profit Freedom Grow Forever who help inmates incarcerated for cannabis receive commissary. Additionally, they host an annual Toy and Coat Drive and fundraiser for the Leigh Valley Children's Hospital.

Show Details:

Date: Dec 19th

Location: Emmaus Theatre

Address: 19 South 4th Street, Emmaus, PA 18049

Time: 8pm

Special Guest: Troublecity Allstars

