See What's On Stage, Live And Virtual Holiday Shows, From Philly Theatre This Week

Live Theatre

When spirits take sullen and solitary Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey through time, he is faced with the ultimate reflection of his life and choices. In this little ghost of a story, we return to tradition and recognize the connection that is all around us. November 26-December 24

Based on the beloved novel, this musical version of Little Women accompanies sisters Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy on their quest for self-discovery. We follow the March sisters as they grow from girls into young women, each determined to live life on her own terms but always bonded by family. Inspired by the real-life escapades of author Louisa May Alcott, the timeless coming-of-age story is invigorated with song and dance to inspire the imaginations of audience members of all ages. December 1-January 2

Based on the beloved Hans Christian Andersen story and the classic film, Disney's The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful story of love and letting go. Ariel, King Triton's youngest daughter, challenges her father's authority as she dreams of ﬁnding her own way in the world above the sea. But what will she give up to fulfill her dreams of independence? Disney's The Little Mermaid will capture your heart with its timeless story and irresistible songs, including "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl" and "Part of Your World." November 16-January 2

The company will welcome back audiences with this wonderfully clear and direct telling of Charles Dickens' novella, in which acclaimed actor and playwright Anthony Lawton brings the story boldly to life as only live theater can. Come rediscover Dickens' timeless story of a miser's miraculous redemption from a life of bitterness, greed, and isolation. Back by popular demand, this heartwarming adaptation captured the hearts of theater critics and audiences alike, inspiring a new Philadelphia holiday tradition. Best enjoyed by ages 9-99. Live Option: December 3-30. Streaming Option: December 14-January 2.

Callous Scrooge, shackled Marley, and the haunting spirits of Christmas Past, Present, and Future spring vividly to life in our fresh adaptation of a favorite yuletide ghost story. Featuring a vibrant mix of original songs and newly arranged nineteenth-century English carols, this music infused retelling captures the magic, joy, and generosity of Dickens' beloved classic. November 20-January 2

Homebound due to illness, Caroline hasn't been to school in months. Anthony, a high school athlete, arrives unexpectedly at her door with an urgent group assignment from their English teacher. As the two begin to let down their guards and share their secrets, they uncover the profound mystery that has actually brought them together. The end will leave you speechless. January 25-February 13

Originally slated for March 2020, A Streetcar Named Desire held just one public performance at the Arden before the company shut down. This production will return to open the 2022 Mainstage Season. Tennessee Williams' masterpiece depicts a story of love, lust, and the memories we leave behind. January 13- February 13

A protest brought Jesse, an introspective Black playwright, together with his white boyfriend Neil, a Black Lives Matter activist. But as Neil immerses himself deeper in the movement, Jesse finds his choices challenged and their love on the line. When passions, politics and priorities collide, the couple must reckon with race, privilege and the bravery it takes to love out loud. January 28- February 20

Virtual Theatre

The Hum'n'bards Theater Troupe is thrilled to be partnering with the brand-new performance venue The Painted Mug Cafe to bring you A Queer Christmas Carol, a retelling of the classic ghost story by Charles Dickens...but this time, every character is gay. On Christmas Eve, notorious miser Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by three spirits who vow to make him see the error of his ways. Can Scrooge overcome his greed to become a good person? Is that the REAL problem here? December 17-January 3

Have you ever wanted something so much that you'd make a deal with the Devil? Legend has it that Robert Leroy Johnson struck a deal with the Devil to be the best blues musician who ever lived. In this dramatic play with music, Johnson aims to break that deal as his spirit calls his family, friends, and lovers to bear witness to his superlative talent and fearlessness. September 9-February 27

