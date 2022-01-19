See Rob McClure, GOLDEN GIRLS Puppets & More at Bucks County Playhouse in February

The Playhouse's Andy Christopher from "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story," Rob McClure from Broadway's "Mrs. Doubtfire" and Blanche, Sophia, Dorothy and Rose will grace the stage of the iconic Bucks County Playhouse in February when the theatre presents a slate of visiting artists. Tickets and are on sale now at www.buckscountyplayhouse.org or contact the box office at 215.862.2121.

The Bucks County Playhouse Visiting Artist Series represents one of the few times on the calendar when outside producers take the stage to showcase their work. Renowned and unique performers from across the country - or around the globe - join local favorites for a lineup of crowd-pleasing fare that run through New Year's Eve.

Here is the overview of the schedule with details below:

February 4-6 • "That'll Be The Day: A Rock 'n Roll Romance", Starring Buddy Holly's Andy Christopher and Esther Stilwell

February 19-20 • "Rob McClure - Smile"

February 23-24 • "That Golden Girls Show! - A Puppet Parody"

"That'll Be The Day: A Rock 'n Roll Romance, Starring Buddy Holly's Andy Christopher and Ester Stilwell" • February 4-6

Featuring the music of Buddy Holly, Adele, Hank Williams, The Beatles, Elvis, and more! - Join real-life couple Andy Christopher and Esther Stilwell ("Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story") as they share songs and tales from their musical theatre careers as well as their time falling in love while performing together in "Buddy."

"Rob McClure - Smile" • February 19-20



TONY Nominee Rob McClure celebrates his unique influences through story, song, people, and puppets as he weaves his way thru his acclaimed career from "Mrs. Doubtfire," to "Chaplin," to "Avenue Q." Lots to smile about.

"That Golden Girls Show! - A Puppet Parody" • February 23-24



'That Golden Girls Show!' is a brand-new show that parodies classic Golden Girls moments - with puppets! Get set for an evening of cheesecake, laughter, jazzercise, shoulder pads, sex, and the elegant art of the quick-witted put down. From Sophia's get-rich-quick schemes, to Rose's tales from St Olaf, Blanche's insatiable hunt for men and the Fountain of Youth, and Dorothy's daily struggle to make sense of her life. Devoted fans will fondly remember our four girls from Miami, and for the first-timers, this will be a joyful introduction to the brilliance of that television series. The cast includes Miranda Cooper as Sophia, Dylan Glick as Dorothy, Lu Zielinski as Blanche, and Samantha Lee Mason as Rose. With swing support from Nate Rocke. Direction by Michael Hull, Written by Doug Kmiotek, Puppets by Rockefeller Productions, David Goldstein (Set & Lighting Design), Nate Edmondson (Sound Design), Jessica Marie Lorence (Puppet Supervisor), Mason Huse (Production Supervisor), Owen O'Brien Smith (Production Stage Manager), Alicia Donzé (Assistant Stage Manager), Chris Goodwin (Marketing Director), Krista Robbins (Associate General Manager), General Management by Theater Mogul/Jill Bowman, Brand Management by Super Awesome Friends, Exclusive Tour Direction by Broadway & Beyond Theatricals/Victoria Lang, Ryan Bogner and Tracey McFarland, Co-created by Thomas Duncan-Watt, Originally created and produced by Jonathan Rockefeller. Production by Shady Pines Entertainment.

Effective September 6, Bucks County Playhouse joined performing arts organizations across the country in requiring that all our guests provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, along with photo ID, to attend indoor performances. Masks continue to be required for the duration of the performance. For more information, visit https://bcptheater.org/covid-19-precautions

Visiting Artists Series performances are now on sale. Special pricing is available for groups of 10 or more for most shows. Visit buckscountyplayhouse.org to purchase tickets.