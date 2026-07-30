Sedgwick Theater to Begin Renovations Under Quintessence Theatre

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Renovations are now underway at the historic Sedgwick Theater (7137 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19119), home of Quintessence Theatre, beginning the first phase of a planned capital campaign to revitalize the building. The initial phase of construction will upgrade electrical systems, revive its historic façade, and install a new marquee, modeled after the original with modern updates, by late fall, maintaining the Sedgwick Theater's legacy as a premier performing arts destination in the Mt. Airy neighborhood.

Originally built in 1928 and designed by architect William Harold Lee as a 1,600-seat movie palace complete with a built-in pipe organ and orchestra pit, the Sedgwick has undergone several transformations throughout its history. In 2024, after calling the venue home for 15 years, Quintessence purchased the building's front half for $2.3 million, including the iconic marquee, a 150-seat flexible performance space, and adjacent retail space, which comprises the theatre's permanent home on Germantown Avenue. The company has since become one of the region's leading venues for bold, award-winning productions of classic theatre.

The Sedgwick's ongoing evolution continues with the first of a multi-phase renovation, which includes restoring the building's ornate façade and exterior, replacing the current letter boards with LED screens, installing a recreation of the original Sedgwick marquee, and adding a new 'Quintessence' branded blade sign. The campaign will also upgrade the building's original electrical systems and upgrade to three-phase power to meet modern requirements.

While Quintessence has spent the past 17 years establishing the Sedgwick as a celebrated destination for live professional theatre, these renovations invest in the building itself, preserving its historic character while preparing it to serve artists and audiences for generations to come.

With the current construction underway, scaffolding has been installed outside the theater. The work is set to be completed in the fall of 2026. Audiences traveling to Quintessence will also benefit from a recent Philadelphia Parking Authority initiative that allows two hours of free parking on the 7100-7200 blocks of Germantown Avenue, making it easier to enjoy a performance and explore Mt. Airy's restaurants and shops.

'Almost 100 years after its birth, the Sedgwick Theater is getting a much-needed facelift and glow-up,' said Alexander Burns, Founding Artistic Director of Quintessence. 'Built as a movie palace, for the past 17 years, the Sedgwick has been Quintessence's home, and we're honored to steward the restoration of this Art Deco masterpiece. This is the first of three construction phases, which, over the next decade, will see the Sedgwick reimagined as one of Philadelphia's great cultural destinations. This project will not only restore a historically designated northwest Philadelphia landmark, but also create a new world-class performing arts center, complete with a state-of-the-art 299-seat theatre, a 90-seat screening room, and a series of large event and community spaces. Once the anchor of Mt. Airy's main street, the Sedgwick will reclaim its place as the cultural and community cornerstone and primary economic driver of northwest Philadelphia, making Quintessence's home a national destination for classical theatre lovers.'

As a movie theater, the Sedgwick screened films for nearly 40 years after it opened in 1928. In 1966, the original main auditorium was converted into a warehouse space, leaving the historic stage's proscenium arch and decorative relief ceilings hidden but intact. The Art Deco landmark was then acquired by David and Betty Ann Fellner in 1994 to serve as the home of the nonprofit Sedgwick Cultural Center, which operated there until 2006.

In 2010, the Fellners leased the theater to Quintessence Theatre Group, which transformed the former anteroom of the theater into its current 150-seat flexible performance space. When Quintessence acquired the front of the building in 2024, the Fellners retained ownership of the rear storage area that had been converted from the original movie theater. The purchase marked the beginning of a new chapter for the landmark, with planned renovations aimed at preserving the historic property and strengthening the Sedgwick's role as a cultural destination in Mt. Airy.

Quintessence assembled an experienced team of nationally recognized design and construction professionals to lead the first phase of the Sedgwick's next transformation. The renovation is designed by Voith & Mactavish Architects, a firm with extensive expertise in the preservation and adaptive reuse of historic buildings, with construction led by INTECH Construction and project management provided by Dan Bosin Associates. Structural engineering is being handled by Keast & Hood, electrical engineering by Loring Consulting Engineers, and architectural lighting design by BEAM.

The restoration has been made possible through the support of federal, state, foundation, and individual funding partners committed to preserving one of Philadelphia's historic cultural landmarks. Financial assistance is provided in part through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Honorable Josh Shapiro, Governor, as well as by Save America's Treasures, a program administered by the National Park Service, Department of the Interior. This project is also supported by a grant from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission's Keystone Historic Preservation Grant, a program funded by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Additional institutional support provided by the William Penn Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation, and generous individual donors.

With a total project cost estimated at $30 million, planning and fundraising for the future phases continue as construction begins on phase one. 'I believe we will be successful in raising all of this money from people like you,' says Victoria Sicks, Campaign Director. For additional information on the Sedgwick's Second Century Campaign, please contact Sicks at Victoria@QuintessenceTheatre.org

For its upcoming 17th season, Quintessence is presenting six new productions exploring the theme of 'The Outsider,' featuring:

Jen Silverman's Witch

Pippin by Stephen Schwartz, Roger O. Hirson, and Bob Fosse

Euripides' Medea

A repertory presentation of Shakespeare's Two Gentlemen of Verona and Patrick Hamilton's Rope

Tennessee Williams' Suddenly Last Summer and The Parade

These stories follow characters pushed to the margins of society and those who choose to stand apart, each daring in their own way to defy the rules and roles the world has written for them. The season marks one of its most ambitious yet and includes a return to its roots as a repertory theater. Patrons can choose from several subscription packages starting at $72, available online now.

About Quintessence Theatre

Founded in 2010, the award-winning Quintessence Theatre is dedicated to bringing epic works of classic drama and literature to the contemporary stage. As Philadelphia's text-based, actor-focused repertory theatre, Quintessence re-envisions the classics to inspire our community to consider what is essential in theatre and in human nature. Quintessence has just completed its 16th season at the Sedgwick Theater in Philadelphia's Northwest neighborhood of Mt. Airy, and is led by Producing Artistic Director Alex Burns and Executive Director Erica Ezold. The company purchased the historic Sedgwick Theater with ongoing plans to preserve and renovate it.

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