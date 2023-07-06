School of Philadelphia Ballet Opens First Satellite School in South Jersey

School of Philadelphia Ballet has expanded into Southern New Jersey with the opening of its first satellite school in West Berlin. The school will be located at the current site of The Academy of BalletNj (401 Bloomfield Drive, West Berlin). Effective on September 1, 2023, The Academy of BalletNj will officially transition to School of Philadelphia Ballet / New Jersey.



School of Philadelphia Ballet / New Jersey will employ the same nationally recognized curriculum as School of Philadelphia Ballet’s main location at the Louise Reed Center for Dance. School of Philadelphia Ballet / New Jersey students will have access to world-class instruction from in-house and guest teachers and opportunities to train alongside Company members. Students will also have the opportunity to perform at the Academy of Music in productions like The Nutcracker and other story-length ballets.

“Over the past several years, Philadelphia Ballet has been partnering with BalletNj by supporting their year-end performances with guest artists from the main Company,” said Davit Karapetyan, Director of School of Philadelphia Ballet. “When we were presented with the opportunity to expand the School of Philadelphia Ballet’s presence into South Jersey and create more opportunities for families to access our programming, it felt like a natural fit to evolve with The Academy of BalletNj. This expansion represents an exciting opportunity for us as we continue to grow and develop as an institution.”

“On behalf of our Board Chairperson, Dr. Sharon Buttress, M.D., Mrs. Rosemary Gallagher, a founder of The Academy of BalletNj, our Board Members, parents and students, we’re so proud that School of Philadelphia Ballet looked at both our program and training and asked us to umbrella under their prestigious and well-known brand,” said David Gallagher, Artistic Director of The Academy of BalletNj."What an amazing opportunity for South Jersey residents to have the chance to be associated with a dance organization that is recognized around the globe, right in their backyards. I’m looking forward to seeing the students flourish under their leadership.”

School of Philadelphia Ballet / New Jersey will complement two other existing satellite programs including School of Philadelphia Ballet / Bala Cynwyd (27 Conshohocken State Road) and School of Philadelphia Ballet / Lansdowne (Lansdowne YMCA). The increasing footprint of School of Philadelphia Ballet represents a larger strategic company initiative to make world-class dance education more accessible and convenient to families all across the Delaware Valley.

There are a range of programs for both children and adults at all four locations including summer camp, adult drop-in classes, beginner programs for both children and adults and open registrations for fall classes. To access a full schedule of programs by location, please visit: https://philadelphiaballet.org/programs-classes/.

About Philadelphia Ballet

Founded in 1963 by Barbara Weisberger, a protégé of George Balanchine, Philadelphia Ballet is one of the nation's premier ballet companies and a true cultural treasure of Philadelphia. Furthering a nearly sixty-year artistic lineage in Philadelphia, The Ruth & A. Morris Williams, Jr. Artistic Director Angel Corella leads an ensemble of 52 dancers from around the world and an ever-evolving repertoire of classic and contemporary works. The Dr. Carolyn Newsom Executive Director Shelly Power spearheads development and strategic plans to strengthen and expand the company's presence and impact locally, nationally, and internationally. Recognized as one of the top ten ballet companies in the United States, Philadelphia Ballet's 30-member Board of Trustees is led by local business leader and philanthropist David F. Hoffman. In addition to its performances on the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus, Philadelphia Ballet serves more than 30,000 individuals across the region every year with hands-on arts education and engagement activities brought to children and adults alike regardless of ability or socioeconomic background. For more, visit philadelphiaballet.org or connect with us on Twitter,Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Philadelphia Ballet is supported in part by a grant from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Community & Economic Development and receives support from The Philadelphia Cultural Fund and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, a state agency funded by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.