SHANGRI-LA-LA: THE SIEGFRIED & ROY REVENGE MUSICAL to Play Philadelphia Fringe Festival

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Fresh off its celebrated run at the Midtown International Theatre Festival in New York City, the campy comedy musical "Shangri-La-La: The Siegfried & Roy Revenge Musical" is officially taking its sequins and white tigers on the road. By popular demand, the outrageous, rhinestone-studded production will make its next stop at the 2026 Philadelphia Fringe Festival on Sunday, September 27, 2026.

Born from creator Mike Meier's firsthand experience representing real-life clients in litigation against the powerful Siegfried & Roy entertainment empire, Shangri-La-La hilariously transforms intense legal drama into the ultimate theatrical revenge. Guided by the wisecracking ghost of legendary New York gangster Bugsy Siegel, the musical follows Siegfried & Roy's meteoric rise from glittering outsiders to Las Vegas icons. Along the way, it captures the exact moment casino mogul Steve Wynn reinvented Sin City into a family-friendly spectacle built on illusions, manufactured myth, and apex predators.

It is a story that is funny, outrageous, dark, and just dangerous enough to make the rhinestones sweat—so much so that the project is already being featured in an upcoming TV series.

Written by attorney/composer Mike Meier and veteran comedy writer Peter Giambalvo (Mr. Show with Bob and David, Tenacious D), this fast-moving 60-minute festival edition promises high-energy satire, original music, and legal absurdity.

Shangri-La-La: The Siegfried & Roy Revenge Musical

BOOK & MUSIC BY: Mike Meier & Peter Giambalvo

DIRECTED BY: Mike Meier

GENRE: Musical Comedy / Satire / Performance Art

RUN TIME: 60 Minutes

VENUE:

SideQuest Theater (The Adrienne Theater)

2030 Sansom St.

Philadelphia, PA 19103

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Sunday, September 27, 2026 @ 3:00 PM

Sunday, September 27, 2026 @ 6:00 PM

TICKETING & ADMISSION:

General Admission: $20

Pay-What-You-Can (PWYC): Options starting at $5+

Box Office / Online Reservations: Available via PhillyFringe.org or SideQuest Theater

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