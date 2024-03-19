SALT Performing Arts to Present Live Family Game Show Event DOUBLE DOG DARE YA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SALT Performing Arts will present an exciting live family game show event where audience members will be chosen to compete in trivia and physical challenges that may get very messy! Some games will be played by audience members who remain in their seats while others will be selected to compete on stage and it could be YOUR FAMILY!

Bring your kids, tweens, and teens! Bring Grandma and Grandpa!

Taking place April 19-20 2024.

Buy tickets here! https://www.saltpa.com/doubledogdare