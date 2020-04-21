SALT Performing Arts Launches PASS THE SALT FUNDRAISER

SALT Performing Arts is launching PASS THE SALT FUNDRAISER as it welcomes media stars from TV, film, Broadway and more to the virtual SALT stage for a pumped-up Cooped Up Cabaret on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 7 PM!

SALT will introduce a new fundraising campaign, PASS THE SALT, during its April 23rd COOPED UP CABARET that will feature media stars from literature, TV, film and Broadway. As the quarantine continues, and people are feeling more and more bottled up, SALT Performing Arts continues to make the most of this unprecedented time of uncertainty, challenging news, and stories of small business struggles, with its COOPED UP CABARET.

Since March 16, each Thursday night, SALT has hosted a "live" premiere of 10 or more SALT performers singing a song that has been chosen earlier in the week via a poll that SALT followers, friends and family can vote on. Via the premiere, all viewers can comment on the YouTube based Cabaret, thus creating an interactive community discussion. During Week 3, the Cabaret featured Phoenixville Mayor Urscheler and was picked up in local media including Fox 29 news.

"As a nonprofit theatre, the longer the quarantine lasts, the more important it is to keep our community connected and spirits raised -- not to mention trying to stay afloat financially," comments Lauren McComas, President and Artistic Director of SALT Performing Arts. "We are having to be quite creative and think outside of the box to figure out feasible ways to keep our community entertained and uplifted. As we continue to rock that out, we'll be launching our exciting new fundraising campaign, PASS THE SALT, during this Thursday's Cabaret, and we are beyond thrilled that we have some big media stars joining our SALT family to help us out!"

The stars include Broadway performers from shows such as Beetle Juice, Bandstand, Frozen, Waitress, LES MISERABLES, Wicked, Newsies, from the TV show The Wire, Law and Order, film Madame Butterfly as well as a top children's author.

In addition to the celebrity performers, this week's Cabaret will have two fun features. The first is the depute of "Quarantine," a parody of ABBA's "Dancing Queen" written and performed by SALT's Mamma Mia 2019 cast & crew. The second is an uplifting video collaboration showcasing and memorializing SALT's community via pictures and videos from SALT's six years of existence.

To access the Cooped up Cabaret, simply go to SALT Performing Arts' Facebook Page on Thursday April 23. The YouTube premier link will be posted in the afternoon. If you have questions or issues, please contact us at info@saltpa.com

The mission of SALT Performing Arts is to provide live community theatre productions, Playhouses for Preschoolers, summer/year-round theatre camps for kids, dinner theatre, and more. With excellence as the standard, SALT, a non-profit organization, believes that the "community" is paramount in community theatre and strives to foster an all-inclusive atmosphere that promotes a positive, uplifting experience to each individual. SALT involves people of all ages from all walks of life. If you are interested in learning more about SALT Performing Arts, making a donation, or being a sponsor please email us at info@saltpa.com.





