Robi Hager, Angel Sigala, And Elena Camp to Headline TICK, TICK... BOOM! at Theatre Horizon

A star-studded cast is planned for Theatre Horizon's upcoming production of tick, tick...BOOM!, composed by the late Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning composer of Rent. This new and re-imagined staging, co-directed by Robi Hager (Broadway's Spring Awakening, How to Succeed..., Bye Bye Birdie and Doctor Zhivago) and Theatre Horizon favorite Steve Pacek (last seen in Horizon's The Hounds of Baskerville) plays a strictly limited engagement from April 4-14, 2024.

"I want this production to pay homage to local and national musical theater composers who are trying to 'break through' with their songs and art," noted Hager, a celebrated musical theater writer himself (Little Duende, Silutetas, Basic Witches). "It's also incredible to collaborate with my close colleagues and friends Steve Pacek, Angel Sigala, and Elena Camp-three top-tier artists-on bringing this story to life."

Hager, who will play "Jon," will be joined by Angel Sigala (Broadway's New York, New York, The 76th Annual TONY Awards) as "Michael" and Theatre Horizon alum and Montgomery County, PA native Elena Camp (My Fair Lady, 1st National Tour) as "Susan."

This autobiographical musical by Larson is the story of a composer and the sacrifices that he made to achieve his big break in theatre. Containing fourteen songs, ten characters, three actors and a band, tick, tick... BOOM! takes you on the playwright/composer's journey that led to a Broadway blockbuster.

His girlfriend wants to get married and move out of the city, his best friend is making big bucks on Madison Avenue and, yet, Jon is still waiting on tables and trying to write the great American musical. Set in 1990, this compelling story of personal discovery is presented as a rock musical filled with instantly appealing melodies and a unique blend of musical theatre styles.

The creative team for tick, tick...BOOM! includes co-director Steve Pacek (Horizon's Into the Woods, ...Spelling Bee, Untitled Project #213), Brigitte Rottman as Music Director, Damien Figueras as Sound Designer, Asaki Kuruma as Costume Designer, Christopher Haig as Set Designer, J. Dominic Chacon as Lighting Designer, Alexis Wells as Stage Manager, and Karly Amato as Assistant Stage Manager.

Tickets currently on sale at theatrehorizon.org, or by calling 610-283-2230, extension 1.

About the Artists

Elena Camp ("Susan," she/her) returns to the Theatre Horizon stage for the first time since her 2008 performance as Rosie in the teen production of Really Rosie. You may also recognize her as Frieda from the 2006 production of You're a Good Man Charlie Brown. She has worn many other Theatre Horizon hats: house manager (Once on This Island, 2007), spot operator (Holiday Show at the Swing Club, 2007), assistant stage manager (Working, 2008), stage manager (American Songbook, 2008), assistant director (Honk!, 2009), volunteer rehearsal speller (25th Annual...Spelling Bee, 2010), usher, summer camp teaching artist (2008-2013) - and she couldn't be happier to be back on Theatre Horizon's stage. Tour credits include: My Fair Lady, 1st National (Ensemble, u/s Eliza Doolittle, u/s Mrs. Eynsford-Hill). Regional credits include: Forbidden Broadway (Act II Playhouse), Sisters of Swing, Christmas of Swing, and The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical (Montgomery Theater), Ragtime, Man of La Mancha, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Working (Bristol Riverside Theatre), Company, Urinetown, and Broadcast (11th Hour Theatre Company), Into the Woods (Limelight Performing Arts Center), and Into the Woods (Eagle Theatre). Film/virtual credits include: Dead Giveaway (Shoestring Gold Films; 2019 Best Actress nomination at the Philadelphia Independent Film Festival) and 2020 Philadelphia Fringe Festival Zoom musical, I Hear a Distant Song, directed by Steve Pacek. In 2014, she won 3rd place in the NATS (National Association of Teachers of Singing) competition in Boston. Thanks and love to this team and to Theatre Horizon. www.elena-camp.com

Robi Hager (co-director/"Jon," he/him) is a Mexican actor, singer and composer who appeared on Broadway in the original cast of Spring Awakening, How to Succeed..., Bye Bye Birdie and Doctor Zhivago. Robi's appeared in Philly in Assassins, Ragtime, Parade and Next To Normal (Arden Theatre). He's the creator and composer of LGBTQ musical Basic Witches for which he received a 2018 Barrymore Award nomination for best original score. His musical Little Duende received a residency at the O'Neill Center for their 2021 NMTC and was presented at the 2021 NAMT festival in NYC. His other musical Siluetas was also accepted the following year at O'Neill Center's 2022 NMTC and will be receiving a full production in Philadelphia in June 2024 with Power Street Theatre. @robihager

Angel Sigala ("Michael," he/they, él/elle) is a proud Dreamer (DACA recipient), born and raised in Mexico. He is delighted to be joining Theatre Horizon for the first time. Recent credits include New York, New York (Mateo Díaz, Broadway), Hair (Woof, Two River Theatre), The 76th Annual Tony Awards (Principal Performer), Mushroom, and Alice in Wonderland: A New Musical Panto (People's Light). Follow them on Instagram: @_angelsigala. Website: angelsigala.com