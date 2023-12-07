Ring in 2024 With Tiny Dynamite's HAPPY (EARLY BIRD) NEW YEAR

If you like your theatrical experiences effervescent, and your New Year's Eve celebrations wrapped up before the ball drops at midnight, Tiny Dynamite's newest offering is the ideal way to ring in 2024. Happy (Early Bird) New Year will feature pop-up performances, joyous songs, snacks, and drinks. This unique, one-of-a-kind immersive event will take place on December 31 at both 5:30PM and 8PM at The Drake Theatre Proscenium Lobby (302 S. Hicks Street) in Center City.

Guests will enter a playful, interactive New Year's Eve wonderland, including live music, refreshments, and a choice of alcoholic beverage. Mini performances will "bubble up" like champagne throughout the Drake Theatre lobby, including the play The Most Exclusive, Opulent New Year's Gala You've Ever Seen by Justin Lopez. Both showings are scheduled in time to cap an early bird's evening or kick off a night owl's. Audience members can count down to the New Year during the event, then continue on to a dinner, a party, or their pjs.

The evening is directed by KC MacMillan and Liv Hershey, and features performers Gabe Moses, Taylor Congdon, Brennen Thomas, and Erin Read. Admission is $25 and includes the pop-up performances, a festive snack, and an alcoholic beverage. Additional drinks will be available at a cash bar.