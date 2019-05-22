Review Roundup: DIAL M FOR MURDER At Bucks County Playhouse; What Did The Critics Think?

Would you survive if murder called? Betrayal, passion and greed are potent motivations for a perfect crime in Dial 'M' for Murder, a spine-tingling thriller, which was famously filmed by Alfred Hitchcock featuring his muse, Grace Kelly, and Ray Milland.

Written by Frederick Knott and directed by Mike Donahue ( The Legend of Georgia McBride ), Dial 'M' for Murder will kick off Bucks County Playhouse's 80th Anniversary Season, May 17 June 15. The official opening night performance is Saturday, May 18 at 7:30 pm. The 2019 Bucks County Playhouse 80th Season is sponsored by Bank of America.

Single tickets to Dial 'M' for Murder are on sale now. Tickets start at $55. Special rates for groups of 10 or more. Season ticket packages are still available. For complete details, and to purchase tickets, please visit buckscountyplayhouse.org, call 215-862-2121, or visit the box office at 70 South Main Street, New Hope, PA.

Let's see what the critics have to say!

Chloe Rabinowitz, BroadwayWorld: One of the strongest components of this production was undoubtedly the performance by JD Taylor as Tony Wendice. Playing a character the audience recognizes as the unapologetic villain right from the start, and being tasked with the tall order of keeping the audience not only interested, but invested in his plight, requires an immense amount of finely-tuned skill. Taylor navigated this slippery slope with charm, finesse, and a cunning glint in his eye. While Taylor certainly stood out, it would be remiss of me not to recognize all of the actors in this production, including Clifton Duncan, Olivia Gilliatt, Grant Harrison, and Graeme Malcolm, who weaved together the thrilling narrative like a well-oiled machine.

Hugh Hunter, Philly Inquirer: Director Mike Donahue is so enraptured by Knott's clever plot he sometimes loses a sense of continuous character and risks turning actors into implausible plot bearers. Suspense thrillers also work as oblique morality tales; you feel a dull disquiet that the show may prove too off-putting to let you satisfy primal, righteous vengeance.

Neal Zoren, Princeton Info: The cast has much to recommend it. Olivia Gilliatt is a congenial and likeable Margot, who comes across as a smart, honest woman who is able to let loose and have a little fun. Clifton Duncan conveys the literary talent and sharp mind of the writer/paramour, Max. He and Gilliatt establish the easy elegance of Donahue's staging in their first scene.

John Dwyer, New Hope Free Press: Kudos to Donahue. He has really thought this out well. The casting is perfection. It would be hard for him to have assembled a better ensemble. And he has elicited performances or given space to some actors that are providing some of the best acting that has been seen on this stage in years. The production is indebted to a great set by Anna Louizos, costumes by Tristan Raines. Also, recognition to the realistic fight scene choreographed by J. Allen Suddeth. The show ended with a well-deserved standing ovation.

