Review: ASSASSINS at Arden Theatre Company

Another thrilling and thought-provoking production at The Arden Theatre delivers an evening of something quite different. ASSASSINS is an evening of one of the tightest ensembles of dedicated performers that this reviewer has seen in quite some time. Arden Theatre Company opened their 2023/24 season with the TONY Award-winning musical, ASSASSINS, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by John Weidman, based on an idea by Philadelphia writer, composer, and educator, Charles J. Gilbert, Jr. The production, directed by Terrence J. Nolen, began September 21. Due to popular demand, the show is extending for the second and final time through October 29, 2023, with tickets to additional performances on sale now. Terrence J. Nolen’s take on the Sondheim musical is refreshing and bold.

The truly bonded cast features Katherine Fried (Lynnette “Squeaky” Fromme), last seen in Arden’s 2022 production of Into the Woods; Scott Greer (Samuel Byck) in his 37th production at the Arden – including Sunday in the Park with George 1994 and 2010, Into the Woods 2000 and 2022, Pacific Overtures, Assassins 2007, and Candide; Darren Michael Hengst (Guisseppe Zangara), last seen in Arden’s Passion as well as Candide and Sunday in the Park with George 2010; Monica Horan (Sara Jane Moore), last seen in Arden’s Gypsy and recognizable from CBS’s Everybody Loves Raymond; Christopher Patrick Mullen (Leon Czolgosz) previously in Arden’s A Little Night Music and Assassins 2007; and Steve Pacek (Charles Guiteau) who has directed, choreographed, and performed for the Arden including onstage in Pacific Overtures. Rounding out the cast is Robi Hager (Balladeer/Lee Harvey Oswald), from Broadway’s Original cast of Spring Awakening and last seen onstage at the Arden in Ragtime; Matteo Scammell (The Proprietor), Arden’s Stanley Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire and making his Arden musical debut; Miles Jacoby (John Wilkes Booth), making his Arden debut, notably from Broadway’s The Book of Mormon and the first national tour of Jersey Boys; and Harrison Smith (John Hinkley), also making his Arden debut and most recently seen in Signature Theatre DC’s Sweeney Todd. Some memorable performances of the evening include the luscious vocals and acting skills delivered by Harrison Smith as John Hinckley, and every scene so brilliantly commanded by the comic timing of Monica Horan.

The set and lighting design created the perfect blend of intensity and creativity for the troupe of brilliant performers to create their worlds. The production design team includes Paige Hathaway (Scenic Design), Thom Weaver (Lighting Design), Maiko Matsushima (Costume Design), Elizabeth Atkinson (Sound Design), Jorge Cousineau (Video Design), Ryan Touhey (Music Director/Orchestrations), and Zuhairah McGill (Assistant Director).

Run, don’t walk, and get tickets to ASSASSINS before they sell out. It is an evening of theatre this reviewer will not forget. They are available online at www.ardentheatre.org, by phone at 215.922.1122, or in person at the box office at Arden Theatre Company at 40 N. 2nd Street.