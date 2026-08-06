REDEEMING TIME to Make Festival Debut at Philadelphia Fringe

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John Arthur Lewis arrives at the Philadelphia Fringe Festival this September with Redeeming Time, a solo performance four decades in the making - and one that has already proven it belongs in the room with audiences who weren't expecting to recognize themselves in it.

Part memoir, part reckoning, part gut-level testimony, Redeeming Time is Lewis's account of his own life - told with the candor and specificity that turns personal history into shared experience. Workshopped and performed in Chicago before making its festival debut, the show arrives in Philadelphia where Lewis maintains ties both professional and personal. It is his first festival of any kind.

'This piece came from my gut and my heart, processed through memory,' says Lewis. 'It stopped feeling like something I wrote. It feels like something that was given to me - because of what it's given back.'

That generosity is felt in the room. While the show carries a natural resonance for Gen X audiences who lived through the same cultural weather, Lewis has found it connecting just as powerfully - and sometimes more so - with college and high school students, educators, returned citizens who recognize the parallels with their own journey, and those still incarcerated. It travels, not because it was designed to, but precisely because it wasn't. No demographic was targeted. No message was engineered. What's on stage is a man telling the truth, and the truth turns out to have wide jurisdiction.

The show has also found unexpected traction with young men - those with enough emotional intelligence to see through the hollow masculinity scripts being handed to them right now. Redeeming Time doesn't lecture. It offers something rarer: a real story, fully inhabited, from a man who has actually lived it.

Lewis is a raconteur in the oldest sense: someone who earns the room's attention through the quality of what he has to say and how he chooses to say it. Philadelphia, where he has roots in the theatrical community, feels like the right city for a festival debut. The show is a completed, workshopped work - not a reading, not a work-in-progress - ready to meet whatever audience walks through the door.

ABOUT THE SHOW

Redeeming Time is a one-man show written and performed by John Arthur Lewis. Developed and workshopped in Chicago, the show makes its festival debut at the 2026 Philadelphia Fringe Festival. Running time: 70 minutes-No intermission. Venue: Franklin Inn Club, 205 S Camac Street.

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