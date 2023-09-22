Pianist Haskell Small Performs Beethoven's Diabelli Variations in Philadelphia

The performance is set for November 4.

By: Sep. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Frankie Grande Will Lead THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse Photo 1 Frankie Grande Will Lead THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 2 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

Pianist Haskell Small Performs Beethoven's Diabelli Variations in Philadelphia

Pianist Haskell Small will tour nine key cities in the US with his program Celebration of Healing, performing Beethoven’s Diabelli Variations. His first official out-of-town stop will be at the American Philosophical Society’s Benjamin Franklin Hall in Philadelphia on Nov. 4th.

In 2021, Composer and Pianist Haskell Small suffered a debilitating stroke that rendered his left hand and foot paralyzed. At the time, Small feared his accomplished professional career would come to an end. Two years later, he is not only playing piano again but set to embark on a nationwide Celebration of Healing tour launching in his hometown of Washington, DC in September. He will be the subject of a documentary film entitled Small Steps directed by Christopher McGuinness to be released later this fall. 


Haskell Small’s Celebration of Healing: American Philosophical Society’s Benjamin Franklin Hall

427 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Saturday, November 4, 2023, 7PM
Beethoven’s Diabelli Variations

Tickets: Regular: $20 / Students & Seniors: $10 available at https://Haskellphilly.eventbrite.com

More information available at Click Here


Other stops on the tour will include:

September 30, 2023 - Washington, DC - Columbia Heights (House Concert)
October 7, 2023 - Glen Echo Park, DC - Groupmuse (House Concert)
October 18, 2023 - Chevy Chase, MD - Friendship Heights Community Center
November 16, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Epiphany Center for the Arts
November 18, 2023 - Milwaukee, WI - Charles Allis Art Museum
April 7, 2024 - Santa Monica, CA - First Presbyterian Church Santa Monica
April 13, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - Sunset Music and Arts
April 14, 2024 - Berkeley, CA - The Berkeley Piano Club
April 23, 2024 - Seattle, WA - St. Paul's Episcopal Church
June 5, 2024 - New York City - Weill Recital Hall

More dates to be added


Haskell Small has been critically praised for the exquisite blend of sound and silence in his compositions and for his prodigious technique and subtle touch at the piano. His discography includes over a dozen releases of his own compositions as well as Bach, Mompou, Gershwin and more on the MSR, Naxos, Centaur and 4Tay labels. On national and international tours he has performed at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Arts, and Spoleto USA, among others, and he has received commissions from the Washington Ballet, Georgetown Symphony, Three Rivers Piano Competition, and more. He studied piano with Leon Fleisher and William Masselos and composition with Vincent Persichetti, and is on the faculty of the Washington Conservatory of Music. For more about Haskell Small, you can visit his website here. (Click Here)
 




RELATED STORIES - Philadelphia

1
Bucks County Playhouses Education Institute Offers Fall Education Conference Photo
Bucks County Playhouse's Education Institute Offers Fall Education Conference

Join Bucks County Playhouse's Education Institute for their Fall Education Conference. This virtual conference on November 14, 2023, offers workshops, master classes, and panel discussions for educators. Register now at bcptheater.org. Limited space available.

2
COMPANY is Coming to Philadelphias Forrest Theatre for Limited Engagement Photo
COMPANY is Coming to Philadelphia's Forrest Theatre for Limited Engagement

The Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Shubert Organization will present the thrilling Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim's and George Furth's COMPANY, at the Forrest Theatre.

3
Hammerstein Music Festival to Celebrate the Preservation of Highland Farm Photo
Hammerstein Music Festival to Celebrate the Preservation of Highland Farm

Discover the Hammerstein Music Festival, a vibrant celebration of music and culture, dedicated to raising awareness and funds for the preservation of Highland Farm.

4
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE

Casting has been announced for the 2023-24 North American Tour of ANNIE that launches in Paducah, KY before a two-week engagement in Ft. Lauderdale, FL Tuesday, October 10th. Find out who is starring in the show here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz Video
Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE Video
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert Video
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert
View all Videos

Philadelphia SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Molière's TARTUFFE
Lantern Theater Company (9/07-10/08)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branford Marsalis
Penn Live Arts (9/29-9/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cappella Pratensis & Sollazzo Ensemble - The Feast of the Swan
Penn Live Arts (10/19-10/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Frozen
Kimmel Center [Merriam Theater] (3/21-4/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Choir Boy
Temple Theaters (10/05-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rhys Darby
Keswick Theatre (10/17-10/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Tenors: Now and Forever Tour
Keswick Theatre (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aoife O'Donovan - Special Guest Yasmin Williams
Penn Live Arts (10/21-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Once on This Island
Arden Theatre Company (5/16-6/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Assassins
Arden Theatre Company (9/21-10/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You