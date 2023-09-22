Pianist Haskell Small Performs Beethoven's Diabelli Variations in Philadelphia

Pianist Haskell Small will tour nine key cities in the US with his program Celebration of Healing, performing Beethoven’s Diabelli Variations. His first official out-of-town stop will be at the American Philosophical Society’s Benjamin Franklin Hall in Philadelphia on Nov. 4th.



In 2021, Composer and Pianist Haskell Small suffered a debilitating stroke that rendered his left hand and foot paralyzed. At the time, Small feared his accomplished professional career would come to an end. Two years later, he is not only playing piano again but set to embark on a nationwide Celebration of Healing tour launching in his hometown of Washington, DC in September. He will be the subject of a documentary film entitled Small Steps directed by Christopher McGuinness to be released later this fall.



Haskell Small’s Celebration of Healing: American Philosophical Society’s Benjamin Franklin Hall



427 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Saturday, November 4, 2023, 7PM

Beethoven’s Diabelli Variations



Tickets: Regular: $20 / Students & Seniors: $10 available at https://Haskellphilly.eventbrite.com

Other stops on the tour will include:



September 30, 2023 - Washington, DC - Columbia Heights (House Concert)

October 7, 2023 - Glen Echo Park, DC - Groupmuse (House Concert)

October 18, 2023 - Chevy Chase, MD - Friendship Heights Community Center

November 16, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Epiphany Center for the Arts

November 18, 2023 - Milwaukee, WI - Charles Allis Art Museum

April 7, 2024 - Santa Monica, CA - First Presbyterian Church Santa Monica

April 13, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - Sunset Music and Arts

April 14, 2024 - Berkeley, CA - The Berkeley Piano Club

April 23, 2024 - Seattle, WA - St. Paul's Episcopal Church

June 5, 2024 - New York City - Weill Recital Hall



More dates to be added





Haskell Small has been critically praised for the exquisite blend of sound and silence in his compositions and for his prodigious technique and subtle touch at the piano. His discography includes over a dozen releases of his own compositions as well as Bach, Mompou, Gershwin and more on the MSR, Naxos, Centaur and 4Tay labels. On national and international tours he has performed at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Arts, and Spoleto USA, among others, and he has received commissions from the Washington Ballet, Georgetown Symphony, Three Rivers Piano Competition, and more. He studied piano with Leon Fleisher and William Masselos and composition with Vincent Persichetti, and is on the faculty of the Washington Conservatory of Music. For more about Haskell Small, you can visit his website here. (Click Here)

