Photos/Video: DEAR EVAN HANSEN At Arden Theatre

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Arden Theatre Company is now presenting DEAR EVAN HANSEN as the final production of its 2025/26 season, with performances continuing through July 5. Check out new production photos and video of the show's star, Evan A. Kaushesh, performing, "Waving Through a Window."

Directed by Terrence J. Nolen, the production features a new staging of the Tony Award-winning musical, which follows a high school senior whose attempt to connect with others leads to a lie that spirals beyond his control. The musical includes songs such as “Waving Through a Window” and “You Will Be Found.”

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, DEAR EVAN HANSEN continues to resonate with audiences for its exploration of loneliness, identity, and the desire for connection.

Photo Credit: Ashley Smith/ Wide EyedStudios

Video Credit: Arden Theatre Company.



Evan A. Kaushesh

Blake Ehrlichman, Evan A. Kaushesh, Julian Perez

Hailey Lara and Evan A. Kaushesh

Evan A. Kaushesh and Julian Perez