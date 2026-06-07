DEAR EVAN HANSEN Trailer Released for Arden Theatre Production Running Through July 5

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Arden Theatre Company has released a trailer for its current production of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, offering Philadelphia audiences a glimpse into the six-time Tony Award-winning musical before its run closes on July 5.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN centers on a socially anxious teenager whose private letter becomes the catalyst for a web of deception that grants him the sense of belonging he has always craved — at a profound cost. The musical features music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, with a book by Steven Levenson. The show grapples with themes of mental health, grief, and the isolating effects of social media, and carries an advisory for mature content and strong language. THE WASHINGTON POST has called it "one of the most remarkable shows in musical theatre history."

The Arden Theatre production is directed by Terrence J. Nolen and serves as the final offering of the company's 2025/26 season. Performances continue through July 5 at the Philadelphia venue, with tickets available through the Arden's website.

BroadwayWorld has been following the show's regional surge this season. Earlier coverage of the Arden production highlighted star Evan A. Kaushesh performing "Waving Through a Window," while a recent review of Theatre Raleigh's production noted that the musical's exploration of loneliness and connection remains as resonant as ever nearly a decade after its Broadway debut.

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