Photos: THE GLASS MENAGERIE Opens Arden Theatre Company Season

Directed by Producing Artistic Director Terrence J. Nolen, the production will play the F. Otto Haas Stage now through November 6, 2022.

Oct. 11, 2022  

The Arden Theatre Company kicks off their 35th Anniversary season with a new staging of the beloved Tennessee Williams' classic, The Glass Menagerie. Directed by Producing Artistic Director Terrence J. Nolen, the production will play the F. Otto Haas Stage now through November 6, 2022.

Amanda Wingfield (Krista Apple, last seen on the Arden stage in 2015's Metamorphoses) is a faded remnant of Southern gentility who now lives in a dingy St. Louis apartment with her son, Tom (Sean Lally, last seen in 2015's Equivocation), and her daughter, Laura (Hannah Brannau, founding member of Acting Without Boundaries, in her Arden debut). The father has left home; Tom supports his mother and sister with a shoe-factory job he finds unbearable.

When Amanda convinces Tom to bring home from his workplace a "gentleman caller" for Laura (Frank Jimenez, last seen on the Arden stage as an understudy in 2022's Backing Track), the illusions that Tom, Amanda, and Laura have each created in order to make life bearable collapse about them.

Single tickets to The Glass Menagerie are currently on sale at ardentheatre.org or by calling the box office, 215.922.1122.

Photo Credit: John C. Hawthorne

THE GLASS MENAGERIE at Arden Theatre Company

Hannah Brannau and Krista Apple

Hannah Brannau, Sean Lally, and Frank Jimenez

Frank Jimenez and Hannah Brannau

Back: Sean Lally, Frank Jimenez; Front: Krista Apple, Hannah Brannau


