Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: PERIl'S ISLAND Opens Tonight as Park of Shakespeare in Clark Park

pixeltracker

The second in Shakespeare in Clark Park's summer trilogy, Peril's Island, premieres in Kensington's Harrowgate Park on August 13 - 15.

Aug. 13, 2021  

The second in Shakespeare in Clark Park's summer trilogy, Peril's Island, premieres in Kensington's Harrowgate Park on August 13 - 15. Directed by Sam Tower, with lead writer Alexandra Espinoza, this dance theatre performance is filled with pirates, scooters, jokes, and more. The show begins at 6pm nightly, with timed entry and reservations available for free to the public.

Check out photos below!

This collaboration of Kensington artists, organizations, and community members used Shakespeare in Clark Park's home base production of PERICLES as a launching point. The show focuses on themes of childhood friendships, neighborhoods we love but no longer visit, fond memories from moments in parks, and "corny jokes that really made us laugh." It's sister show, Pericles in Germantown, is a Germantown community creation spear-headed by director Seema Sueko and lead writer Angela Bey that runs in Vernon Park from August 28th & 29th.

For more about all three shows, visit shakespeareinclarkpark.org.

Photo credit: Dan Kontz Photography

Photos: PERIl'S ISLAND Opens Tonight as Park of Shakespeare in Clark Park
Kathryn Wylde, Brian Scott Campbell

Photos: PERIl'S ISLAND Opens Tonight as Park of Shakespeare in Clark Park
Dennis Payne, Nyla Roberson, Rachel O'Hanlon-Rodriguez

Photos: PERIl'S ISLAND Opens Tonight as Park of Shakespeare in Clark Park
Sam Tower, Nyla Roberson (out of focus), and Kalea Prosser

Photos: PERIl'S ISLAND Opens Tonight as Park of Shakespeare in Clark Park
Patricia Dominguez

Photos: PERIl'S ISLAND Opens Tonight as Park of Shakespeare in Clark Park
Sam Tower, Monica Wright, Michelle Rivera, Rachel O'Hanlon-Rodriguez

Photos: PERIl'S ISLAND Opens Tonight as Park of Shakespeare in Clark Park
Nyla Roberson & Brian Scott Campbell

Photos: PERIl'S ISLAND Opens Tonight as Park of Shakespeare in Clark Park
Dennis Payne, Kalea Prosser, Nyla Roberson, Mikey Rivera, & Kathryn Wylde

Photos: PERIl'S ISLAND Opens Tonight as Park of Shakespeare in Clark Park
Patricia Dominguez

Photos: PERIl'S ISLAND Opens Tonight as Park of Shakespeare in Clark Park
Michelle Rivera & Brian Scott Campbell


Related Articles View More Philadelphia Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Stephanie Torns Photo
Stephanie Torns
Krystina Alabado Photo
Krystina Alabado
Corey Mach Photo
Corey Mach

More Hot Stories For You

  • Project Sound Heads to Tulum for New Years