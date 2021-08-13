Photos: PERIl'S ISLAND Opens Tonight as Park of Shakespeare in Clark Park

The second in Shakespeare in Clark Park's summer trilogy, Peril's Island, premieres in Kensington's Harrowgate Park on August 13 - 15. Directed by Sam Tower, with lead writer Alexandra Espinoza, this dance theatre performance is filled with pirates, scooters, jokes, and more. The show begins at 6pm nightly, with timed entry and reservations available for free to the public.

This collaboration of Kensington artists, organizations, and community members used Shakespeare in Clark Park's home base production of PERICLES as a launching point. The show focuses on themes of childhood friendships, neighborhoods we love but no longer visit, fond memories from moments in parks, and "corny jokes that really made us laugh." It's sister show, Pericles in Germantown, is a Germantown community creation spear-headed by director Seema Sueko and lead writer Angela Bey that runs in Vernon Park from August 28th & 29th.

For more about all three shows, visit shakespeareinclarkpark.org.