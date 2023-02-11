Photos: Milky White From INTO THE WOODS Is Rooting For The Eagles This Superbowl

Everyone's favorite, Milky White from Into the Woods, is making his Super Bowl pick and it's the Eagles!
Check out photos of Milky in a very stylish Eagles hat with his best friend, Kennedy Kanagawa below!
Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Tony Award®-winning triumph, Into the Woods, plays a strictly limited engagement running April 4 through 9, 2023 at the Miller Theater in Philadelphia. Direct from Broadway comes an all-star cast, including reprisals from Montego Glover as The Witch, Stephanie J. Block as The Baker's Wife, Sebastian Arcelus as The Baker, and Gavin Creel as Cinderella's Prince/Wolf.
Into the Woods, which became the first Broadway hit of the 2022-2023 season after its sold-out run at New York City Center Encores!, is directed by Lear deBessonet, with music supervision by Rob Berman, and choreography by Lorin Latarro. This production is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.
The company- many coming direct from the Broadway production - will include Cole Thompson as Jack, Katy Geraghty as Little Red Ridinghood, Diane Phelan as Cinderella, Nancy Opel as Cinderella's Stepmother, Jason Forbach as Rapunzel's Prince, Aymee Garcia as Jack's Mother, David Patrick Kelly as The Narrator, Josh Breckenridge as Cinderella's Father, Felicia Curry as Cinderella's Mother/Grandmother/Giant's Wife, Ta'Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, Jim Stanek as the Steward, and Alysia Velez as Rapunzel with Erica Durham, Ellie Fishman, Marya Grandy, Paul Kreppel, Eddie Lopez, Ximone Rose, and Sam Simahk as understudies.
