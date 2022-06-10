Photos: First Look at Tiny Dynamite's THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN, ABRIDGED

Tiny Dynamite is presenting a brand new staging of their wildly popular production, THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN, ABRIDGED. This big-hearted comedy, written by Philadelphia's own Jessica Bedford, Kathryn MacMillan, Charlotte Northeast, and Meghan Winch, will return Thursday, June 9 through Sunday, June 26, 2022 at the Louis Bluver Theatre at the Drake (302 S. Hicks St., Philadelphia).

Check out photos below!

"Janeites and newcomers alike will be thrilled with this fun, funny, and fast-paced romp through the masterpieces of Jane Austen," notes Tiny Dynamite Producing Artistic Director Kathryn MacMillan. "We are looking forward to welcoming audiences back to fall in love with Emma, Elinor, Mr. Darcy, and more, as brought to life by some of Philadelphia's favorite performers."

This long-awaited return of THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN, ABRIDGED is a newly redesigned show, featuring refreshed scenic elements. Three nimble performers-Charlotte Northeast, Brittany Onukwugha, and Trevor Fayle-take on all of Austen's beloved heroines, friends, and love interests-and her incisive social satire-in just one hour. The production is directed by Tiny Dynamite's Producing Artistic Director Kathryn MacMillan.

Seats in the first two rows of the Bluver Theatre will be reserved and will be assigned in the order in which reservations are received. The remainder of the house will be general admission seating. This production will be recorded for a limited streaming release after the in-person run.