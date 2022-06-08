Photos: First Look at FAIRVIEW Directed by Pulitzer Prize Winner James Ijames - Now Extended at The Wilma Theater

The Wilma Theater announced today a one-week extension for Fairview, the groundbreaking 2019 Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Jackie Sibblies Drury, directed by Pulitzer Prize winner James Ijames. Originally set to close on Saturday June 18, the production will now conclude its run on Sunday June 26.

As part of their commitment to ensure that the theater is accessible to every member of the community, the Wilma will introduce Pay What You Wilma for the extension period. For all performances between June 21-26, 20 tickets will be available for Pay What You Will, beginning at $1. These limited tickets will only be available in-person at the box office (265 S. Broad Street in Center City) or by calling the box office at 215-546-7824.

The additional performance schedule is as follows: Wednesday June 22 at 7pm, Thursday June 23 at 7pm, Friday June 24 at 7pm, Saturday June 25 at 2pm and 8pm, and Sunday June 26 at 2pm.

At the beginning of Fairview, the Frasier family is preparing to celebrate grandma's birthday, cooking dinner, drinking wine, and hiding secrets. But what starts as a sitcom about a Black family explodes into a raucously brilliant look at race in America.

"The power of live theater has never felt more immediate," writes Wendy Rosenfeld for the Broad Street Review. "This is the kind of work that begs for post-curtain discussion with people who are and are not at all like you. That's the reason live theater exists: as a tool for illumination, understanding, and above all, building a community based on challenging ideas and making intellectual connections. Ijames, Drury, and the Wilma invite you in, yes to be entertained, but even more, to make space for one another."

The cast of Fairview consists primarily of members of the Wilma's acclaimed HotHouse Acting Company. Melanye Finister, Jaylene Clark Owens, Brett Ashley Robinson, and Lindsay Smiling play the Frasier family members. Performers also include HotHouse Company members Krista Apple, Keith Conallen, and Matteo Scammell. Guest artist MK Tuomanen also appears.

Single tickets are currently available online. Tickets are $25-$59, with additional discounts for students, artists, educators, and those under 40.