Photos: Cirque Du Soleil's CRYSTAL Cast Members Meet Flyers Mascot, Gritty

Performers from Cirque du Soleil's CRYSTAL previewed acts from their upcoming show and had some on-ice fun with Flyers mascot Gritty.

The performers and Gritty exchanged tips from their trades, and Gritty presented a custom CRYSTAL Flyers jersey to lead performer, Robin Johnstone. The new ice skating and acrobatic show will be at Wells Fargo Center June 24 -26. Tickets are available at wellsfargocenterphilly.com.

Created by Shana Carroll and Sebastien Soldevila, CRYSTAL is not just an ice show; it's the very first experience on ice from Cirque du Soleil! Watch world-class ice skaters and acrobats claim their new frozen playground with speed and fluidity as they challenge the laws of gravity with never-before-seen acrobatics. Discover a new kind of performance as Cirque du Soleil meets the ice to defy all expectations.

CRYSTAL invites you to suspend reality and glide into a world that springs to colorful life with astounding visual projections and a soundtrack that seamlessly blends popular music with the signature sound of Cirque du Soleil. This show is suitable for all ages.

Check out photos from the event!

Photo Credit: John C. Hawthorne.