Photos: COMPANY National Tour Cast Members Make Their Own Custom Martini Candles

COMPANY is currently playing through December 10 at the Forrest Theatre.

By: Dec. 08, 2023

Cast members from the hit musical comedy, Company, raised a glass by creating their own custom ‘martini’ shaped candles – in honor of the Tony Award-winning, party-themed musical – at Cork & Candles, a Philadelphia-based shop specializing in candle art. Each cast member had the opportunity to create their own custom, handmade candle by choosing among dozens of colors and fragrances.

Joining the festivities was Britney Coleman (Bobbie), Judy McLane (Joanne), Kathryn Allison (Sarah), James Earl Jones II (Harry), Jacob Dickey (Andy), Tyler Hardwick (PJ), and David Socolar (Theo).

COMPANY is currently playing through December 10 at the Forrest Theatre, in partnership with the Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Shubert Organization. The smash hit musical comedy is the winner of five 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Revival. Company, the musical masterpiece about the search for love and cocktails in New York, features some of Stephen Sondheim’s best loved songs, including “Company,” “The Ladies Who Lunch,’ ‘Side By Side,’ and ‘Being Alive.’

Company

Company
Kathryn Allison and Judy McLane

Company
Jacob Dickey, Tyler Hardwick, and Britney Coleman

Company
Britney Coleman and Cork and Candle''s Monica Stillman

Company
A Company martini candle at Cork and Candles.

Company
The cast of Company


RELATED STORIES

1
Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour Photo
Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at the national tour of the Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim's and George Furth's Company, winner of five 2022 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival.

2
Review Roundup: COMPANY Kicks Off National Tour Photo
Review Roundup: COMPANY Kicks Off National Tour

The Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim's and George Furth's Company, winner of five 2022 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, launched its North American Tour this month at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, NY. Read the reviews for Company here!

3
COMPANY North American Tour Launches Today Photo
COMPANY North American Tour Launches Today

The Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim's and George Furth's COMPANY, winner of five 2022 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, launches its North American Tour on October 8th at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, NY.

4
Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo
Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour

In this video, watch as Company national tour stars Britney Coleman and Judy McLane chat with Richard Ridge about their iconic roles, the genius of Sondheim, and so much more!

