Photos: COMPANY National Tour Cast Members Make Their Own Custom Martini Candles

Cast members from the hit musical comedy, Company, raised a glass by creating their own custom ‘martini’ shaped candles – in honor of the Tony Award-winning, party-themed musical – at Cork & Candles, a Philadelphia-based shop specializing in candle art. Each cast member had the opportunity to create their own custom, handmade candle by choosing among dozens of colors and fragrances.
Joining the festivities was Britney Coleman (Bobbie), Judy McLane (Joanne), Kathryn Allison (Sarah), James Earl Jones II (Harry), Jacob Dickey (Andy), Tyler Hardwick (PJ), and David Socolar (Theo).
COMPANY is currently playing through December 10 at the Forrest Theatre, in partnership with the Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Shubert Organization. The smash hit musical comedy is the winner of five 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Revival. Company, the musical masterpiece about the search for love and cocktails in New York, features some of Stephen Sondheim’s best loved songs, including “Company,” “The Ladies Who Lunch,’ ‘Side By Side,’ and ‘Being Alive.’
Kathryn Allison and Judy McLane
Jacob Dickey, Tyler Hardwick, and Britney Coleman
Britney Coleman and Cork and Candle''s Monica Stillman
A Company martini candle at Cork and Candles.
The cast of Company
