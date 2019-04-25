Photo Flash: Media Theatre Presents SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER

The Media Theatre has "Saturday Night Fever: The Musical" live on stage now through June 9. The show is based on the classic 1977 film that catapulted John Travolta into super-stardom and kept disco alive with huge (and still relevant) hits from The Bee Gees.



It focuses on Tony Manero, a Brooklyn youth whose weekend is spent at the local disco. There he luxuriates in the admiration of the crowd and a growing relationship with Stephanie Mangano, and can temporarily forget the realities of his life, including a dead-end job in a paint store and his gang of deadbeat friends.



Take a look at these exclusive photos and join the audiences who are "Stayin' Alive" by getting tickets at mediatheatre.org or call 610-891-0100. Group rates available.



"Saturday Night Fever" is directed by Jesse Cline, with choreography by Christian Ryan, and music direction by Ben Kapilow. GET TICKETS



Photos By Maura McConnell



Tony And Stephanie Find Each Other On The Dance Floor

Tony (Jesse Corbin) Dances The Night Away

Tony Is 'stayin' Alive' In The Neighborhood

More Dancin' From Tony (Jesse Corbin) And The Disco Crowd

Jesse Corbin Is Tony Manero

Bobby (Ronnie Keller) Contemplates His Future

Jesse Corbin As Tony, With Melissa Rapelje As Stephanie

Candy (tamara DElla Anderson) Performs At The Disco





