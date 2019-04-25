Photo Flash: Media Theatre Presents SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER

Apr. 25, 2019  

The Media Theatre has "Saturday Night Fever: The Musical" live on stage now through June 9. The show is based on the classic 1977 film that catapulted John Travolta into super-stardom and kept disco alive with huge (and still relevant) hits from The Bee Gees.

It focuses on Tony Manero, a Brooklyn youth whose weekend is spent at the local disco. There he luxuriates in the admiration of the crowd and a growing relationship with Stephanie Mangano, and can temporarily forget the realities of his life, including a dead-end job in a paint store and his gang of deadbeat friends.

Take a look at these exclusive photos and join the audiences who are "Stayin' Alive" by getting tickets at mediatheatre.org or call 610-891-0100. Group rates available.

"Saturday Night Fever" is directed by Jesse Cline, with choreography by Christian Ryan, and music direction by Ben Kapilow. GET TICKETS

Photos By Maura McConnell

Photo Flash: Media Theatre Presents SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER
Tony And Stephanie Find Each Other On The Dance Floor

Photo Flash: Media Theatre Presents SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER
Tony (Jesse Corbin) Dances The Night Away

Photo Flash: Media Theatre Presents SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER
Tony Is 'stayin' Alive' In The Neighborhood

Photo Flash: Media Theatre Presents SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER
More Dancin' From Tony (Jesse Corbin) And The Disco Crowd

Photo Flash: Media Theatre Presents SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER
Jesse Corbin Is Tony Manero

Photo Flash: Media Theatre Presents SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER
Bobby (Ronnie Keller) Contemplates His Future

Photo Flash: Media Theatre Presents SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER
Jesse Corbin As Tony, With Melissa Rapelje As Stephanie

Photo Flash: Media Theatre Presents SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER
Candy (tamara DElla Anderson) Performs At The Disco



Related Articles View More Philadelphia Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • Walnut Concludes 210th Season With Broadway Hit LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL
  • EgoPo Hosts 'Shepard Country' Season Launch Party to Announce its 2019-20 Sam Shepard Season
  • STOLEN Comes to Bird-In-Hand Stage
  • Azuka Theatre Presents World Premiere Of BOYCOTT ESTHER
  • Philadelphia Theatre Company Brings Back Inventive Fundraiser Friday May 10
  • Photo Flash: Media Theatre Presents SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup