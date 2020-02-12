Photo Flash: First Look at A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE At Arden Theatre Company

This spring, Arden Theatre Company will transform the F. Otto Haas stage into the sweltering streets of the New Orleans French Quarter. Tennessee Williams' masterpiece A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE depicts a story of love, lust, and the memories we leave behind. The production, directed by Arden Artistic Director Terry Nolen, plays March 12 through April 12, 2020. Reviewing press are invited to the 7PM performance on March 18.

Get a first look below!

Widely considered one of Tennessee Williams' most memorable plays, A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE reveals to the very depths the character of Blanche DuBois, a woman whose life has been undermined by her romantic illusions, which lead her to reject-so far as possible-the realities of life with which she is faced and which she consistently ignores. The Arden production features an outstanding regional cast, including Katharine Powell as Blanche, Emilie Krause as Stella, Matteo Scammell as Stanley, Akeem Davis as Mitch, Walter DeShields as Steve, Katherine Fried as Eunice, Victor Rodriguez, Jr. as Pablo, Zuhairah McGill as Neto Woman/Strange Woman, Brian McCann as Strange Man, and Yannick Haynes as Young Collector.

TICKET INFO

Tickets for A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE are now available for purchase online at ardentheatre.org or in-person at the box office.

SERVICE DETAILS

Arden Theatre Company presents

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE

By Tennessee Williams

March 12-April 12, 2020

F. Otto Haas Stage

40 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia

Tickets at ardentheatre.org



Katharine Powell as Blanche in A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE at Arden Theatre Company. Photo by Wide Eyed Studios.

Katharine Powell Photo credit: Wide Eyed Studios.





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You