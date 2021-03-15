Phoenix Theatre Partners with FAIRgirls and Hosts a One Night Only Fundraiser Performance of THE TROJAN WOMEN

The Phoenix Theatre's online season rumbles on and celebrates Women's History month with a one-night-only fundraiser performance of Euripides' The Trojan Women.

This performance of one of the best anti-war plays ever written is Thursday, March 25 at 7 p.m. EST. The company is performing this classic work live on Zoom and it will be broadcast on their YouTube Channel. Audiences can connect to all performances at the company's website www.thephoenixtheatrepa.com. Tickets are pay what you can with a suggested donation of $20 a household. A portion of the money raised will go to FAIRgirls.

This one-night only event, directed by co-founder Jessica Myhr Reich, celebrates women's history month. It follows the fates of Hecuba, Andromache, Cassandra and the other women of Troy after their city has been sacked, their husbands killed, and their remaining families about to be taken away as slaves. It is often considered one of Euripides' greatest works, and among the best anti-war plays ever written.

"The women of Troy are left to mourn the deaths of their husbands and sons. They watch the city of Troy burn around them," said Myhr Reich. "With all the civil unrest in America, this is our war now. The protests, the violence, the vigilantes. History keeps repeating itself. That is why this remains one of the best anti-war plays ever written."

The cast of this epic play includes Phoenix Theatre Managing Director Michael Hajek as Poseidon, Phoenix Theatre Virtual Artist-in-Residence Katrina Hall as Athena, Zuleyma Guevera as Hecuba (TV: Limitless, Gotham, Designated Survivor), James Rana as Talythbius (Broadway: The Band's Visit, TV: Chicago Fire, Madam Secretary), Phoenix Theatre Company Member Lydia Joy Carswell as Cassandra, Marguerite Stimpson as Andromache (Broadway: The Elephant Man, Butley. TV: Billions, Little America, Blue Bloods.), Charvez Grant as Menelaus, and Becca Stehle as Helen. The Chorus is: Angie Henderson, Ontaria Kim Wilson, Hannah Cohen and Juanita Londono Restrepo.

The Trojan Women will be directed by Phoenix Theatre's Co-Founder and Development Director Jessica Myhr Reich. Virtual Background Designer is Phoenix Theatre Resident Designer Stephan Moravski. Company Founder and Artistic Director Seth Reich is the Composer and Sound Designer. Wardrobe Supervisor is Myhr Reich. Technical Director is Company Member Marcus Barainyak. Choreographer and Video Design is Associate Artistic Director Andrés Gallardo Bustillo. Stage Manager is Michael Howson.

"I chose The Trojan Women because I felt it was a wonderful way to honor Women's History Month and the struggle we have all had surviving this pandemic for an entire year," said Mhyr Reich. "The message of survival is powerful and how these strong female characters continue to fight for tomorrow. The language is beautiful, epic and visceral. It's different from Shakespeare - you feel a Greek play in your gut. I hope to create an interesting landscape of Troy with text, movement and sound. We have all made sacrifices this year, and dealt with loss. When hope seems lost, like with these Trojan Women, we must find the strength to carry on."

FAIR Girls provides intervention and holistic care to female survivors of human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation of children. Through prevention education and policy advocacy, FAIR Girls also works to eradicate human trafficking and reduce systematic barriers to survivors' healing and empowerment. FAIR Girls is located in Washington, D.C. FAIR (Free - Aware - Inspired - Restored) Girls have served well over 1,200 girls and young women, providing safe housing, client-centered, trauma-informed direct services, and the life skills they need to transition from victim to survivor. FAIR Girls' mission is deeply rooted in reducing the barriers faced by young women and girls being trafficked and assisting them, not only in safely liberating themselves, but also in having the skills, resources and support they need to remain free. More information can be found at www.fairgirls.org

"Part of our mission at The Phoenix Theatre is giving back to the community," Mhyr Reich added. "I discovered FAIRgirls and immediately wanted to partner with them because I was so moved by their programming. What the women go through in Troy is very similar to what is still happening today with human trafficking. It is estimated, that between 15,000 - 50,000 women and children are forced into sexual slavery in the United States every year."