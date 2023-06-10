Philly Women's Theatre Announces First Ever Midsummer Gala

The event will take place on Tuesday, June 27th, 7:30pm.

By: Jun. 10, 2023

Philly Women's Theatre Announces First Ever Midsummer Gala

Philadelphia Women's Theatre Festival (PWTF) has announced their stellar lineup for this year's three-day festivities earlier this year. With stories from that are centered on the expanded definition of womanhood PWTF embarks on a season that is a rededication to its founding mission. This year's celebration goes beyond the August festival as the organization announces its first ever gala!

Join the Philadelphia Women's Theatre Festival for a fundraising gala celebrating women in the arts and the playful, colorful and beautiful gender spectrum of our world! Help support this years' festival, "Folkslore: Breaking the Binary," and the next generation of PWTF leaders, as founders Christine Petrini and Polly Edelstein shift their roles to the board and welcome in Autumn Blalock and Glynnis Nadelbaum as the new Managing Director and Artistic Director.

The event will take place on Tuesday, June 27th, 7:30pm at The Philadelphia Ethical Society, 1906 Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

Emceed by the captivating and illustrious Eric Jaffe (https://www.theericjaffe.com), the evening will include short performances from some Philly Women Theatre Festival alum, sharing the stage with fresh new voices and talents. Dancing, food, drink, and interactive elements like tarot card readings and photo booths full of whimsy. Live auction and raffle will also be taking place throughout the evening. Come join our enchanted colorful, gender-ful world!

Tickets are $70. Ticket price includes open bar and hors d'oeuvres, and two free raffle tickets. Visit https://givebutter.com/PhillyWTFGala to purchase yours!

PWTF Founders encourage all supporters to visit https://givebutter.com/PWTFFoundersFund and make a gift to the Founders Fund campaign, a fundraising effort to keep the impact of the festival alive for years to come.

About Philadelphia Women's Theatre Festival

Philadelphia Women's Theatre Festival (PWTF) 2023 season, FOLKSLORE: BREAKING THE BINARY centers stories that connect to the theme of the expanded definition of womanhood. By elevating, exploring, and amplifying voices of artists from diverse backgrounds and life experiences, the festival will encourage audiences to laugh, love, and live. PWTF fosters and encourages women in the performing arts by offering unique opportunities for exposure, professional, artistic, and personal development and a platform for performance. By providing resources, support and a stage for exposure, PWTF fosters and encourages women in the arts of all disciplines: directors, playwrights, performers, designers, administrators and more. Through the development of this often marginalized group of artisans, PWTF will usher in a new era of artistic voices, their distinct perspectives and otherwise untold stories.

Philadelphia Women's Theatre Festival is honored to be supported by Villanova University and the Philadelphia Cultural Fund.


