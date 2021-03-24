Philly Theatre Week Returns For 2021 Edition

Philly Theatre Week is returning to Theatre Philadelphia for 2021. The events will run April 22-May 2, 2021.

Theatre Philadelphia presents Philly Theatre Week: a celebration of artists, organizations, and audiences that have made Greater Philadelphia one of the most vibrant theatre regions in the nation.

Audiences will have an opportunity to try unique events from the local theatre community through a series of virtual and non-traditional productions, readings, and much more!

Tickets will go on sale April 5th.

Theatre Philadelphia is also calling for submissions now through March 28. Registration is free. Registration closes March 28th.

