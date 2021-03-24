Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Philly Theatre Week Returns For 2021 Edition

The events will include virtual and non-traditional productions, readings, and much more!

Mar. 24, 2021  
Philly Theatre Week is returning to Theatre Philadelphia for 2021. The events will run April 22-May 2, 2021.

Theatre Philadelphia presents Philly Theatre Week: a celebration of artists, organizations, and audiences that have made Greater Philadelphia one of the most vibrant theatre regions in the nation.

Audiences will have an opportunity to try unique events from the local theatre community through a series of virtual and non-traditional productions, readings, and much more!

Tickets will go on sale April 5th.

Follow www.phillytheatreweek.com for the latest news, shows, and updates.

Theatre Philadelphia is also calling for submissions now through March 28. Registration is free. Registration closes March 28th.

CLICK HERE to review a registration FAQ. Learn more about ticketing, virtual event requirements, Emergency Relief promotion, and more.

CLICK HERE to register and attend the 2021 Philly Theatre Week Registration FAQ Session on Thursday, March 11th at Noon.

CLICK HERE to review the full application PDF before submitting online. (PDF application version is for your reference only.)


