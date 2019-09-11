Philly POPS Jazz Orchestra of Philadelphia Announces Annual Schedule

The Philly POPS announced today the annual schedule for The Philly POPS Jazz Orchestra of Philadelphia, under the direction of Artistic Director for Jazz, Terell Stafford. The season will feature the beloved holiday performance of The Harlem Nutcracker with legendary guest artists Jeff Hamilton and Randy Brecker, and another performance in the spring, which will feature internationally recognized GRAMMY Award-winning vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant.

The Philly POPS Jazz Orchestra of Philadelphia Holiday Celebration will showcase The Harlem Nutcracker-Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn's jazz arrangements of Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Suite, December 14th in the Kimmel Center's Perelman Theater. The album, released in 1960, blends the iconic classical holiday themes with vivacious, jazzy energy. This is the sixth annual performance of the Harlem Nutcracker by the Jazz Orchestra, a tradition that started to honor the great saxophonist, Jimmy Heath. The Jazz Orchestra has played The Harlem Nutcracker every December since 2014.

The Philly POPS Jazz Orchestra of Philadelphia Holiday Celebration will feature two guest artists: drummer Jeff Hamilton and jazz-fusion trumpet player and Philadelphia native, Randy Brecker. Both renowned jazz musicians, Jeff and Randy represent an East-Coast-meets-West-Coast collaboration through their musical stylings. Both will be featured as soloists throughout the program.

In the spring of 2020, The Philly POPS Jazz Orchestra of Philadelphia will perform with jazz chanteuse Cécile McLorin Salvant, under the direction of Artistic Director for Jazz Terell Stafford. Cécile is a GRAMMY-winning vocalist with a unique and varied background, which is reflected in her recent album, The Window. Cécile is also a painter-the album cover of The Window is one of her own works.

"Cécile is a huge inspiration, musically," said Terell. "She sings from her heart. And that is the hardest thing to teach and to explain, but it's the best feeling an artist can ever have."

These shows are the first two Jazz Orchestra of Philadelphia shows presented by The Philly POPS.



Performances:

The Philly POPS Jazz Orchestra of Philadelphia Holiday Celebration - December 14, 2019 at 8pm in the Perelman Theater, Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts

For more details, visit www.phillypops.org/holidayjazz



The Philly POPS Jazz Orchestra of Philadelphia with Cécile McLorin Salvant - details to be announced.





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You